Northfield artist Mark Daehlin has grown accustomed to painting in large crowds and outside during his decades-long career.
This year, however, Daehlin is doing something different: Publicly painting a Nativity scene at Northfield Retirement Community.
He is painting the 8-foot wide, 8-foot tall Nativity in the shape of a gothic arch from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Dec. 21 at NRC, the facility where is mother, Valeria, lives. The painting is expected to remain at the NRC until after Christmas.
Daehlin’s idea was sparked by the Rev. Kristine Braaten-Lee, NRC chaplain-pastor, 18 months ago. A college art student, Daehlin later discovered airbrushing and made art pieces depicting objects like vehicles and wall murals by primarily using an airbrush.
He worked in tourist areas across the country for the first part of his career and moved to Northfield about 20 years ago. Shortly after, he got a job doing illustration-type paintings in fine print stores, similar to work by famed artist Terry Redlin, for approximately five years. In that time, he had 35 pieces published as limited-license prints.
Seven or eight years ago, Daehlin began doing large-scale airbrush paintings featuring acrylic dreamscapes. Most of his work since then has captured the sky and emotions in a hyper-realist way. The subtext is a personal journey or inner-looking rendering.
“Although they may look like pretty images of the natural world, in fact what I consider them to be is a contemplation piece where someone can, the viewer can, use it as an opportunity to go within, think about their own dreams and inner journey,” he said.
Today, he paints landscape prints in his garden during the summer, on the North Shore and in Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. He admits to falling in love with painting outside.
“I am always interested in trying new things,” Daehlin said. “I’m always exploring new media.”
On several occasions people have told Daehlin the images he has drawn reminded them of dreams they had.
“It feels great to know that someone really likes what you do, but I have also had some other experiences that are pretty fascinating,” he said.
Daehlin used to spray paint hats at hockey tournaments.
“He enjoys people around him and background noise,” his wife, Suzanne, said.
“It’s good for him to be able to give to the community. His mom’s 89, so this is kind of a little gift for her. She’s a very devout Christian woman.”
Daehlin’s career as an artist began at an early age when he was hired to make banners depicting Easter, Christmas and other seasons. While studying art history, he began to enjoy Russian Orthodox and Greek Orthodox paintings.
“Sometimes he would draw something about the sermon, and I have a picture of when Jesus healed some lepers and one came back to thank him, and the nine that wandered off, and it said, ‘Where are the nine?” Valeria said.
Although Daehlin is not a Christian, he understands the emotional and spiritual meaning the painting has for Christians, including his mother, who watched him paint Thursday.
“That’s more important to me than other accolades that are for the ego,” he said.