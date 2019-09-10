Come meet The Rev. Canon Robert Two Bulls, artist and Episcopal priest, and join members of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior in celebrating Bishop Whipple Day at 10 a.m. Sunday at the cathedral, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.
Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple made quite an impact on the city of Faribault. He arrived here in 1859 with his family. In 1862, Whipple laid the cornerstone of the very first Episcopal Church in the United States to actually be built as a Cathedral. The building was completed in 1869 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Shortly after arriving in Faribault, Whipple became an advocate for and friend of Native Americans. They nicknamed him “Straight Tongue” because they could trust him. After the Dakota Uprising in 1862, Whipple visited President Lincoln and pleaded for justice. There are 2 stained glass windows in the Cathedral which were donated by Native Americans; the Diocesan Seal Window depicting “Peace through the blood of Christ’, and the Indian Lamb Window paid for by the donations of children who lived nearby, and picked blueberries to finance it. Whipple ordained Emmegahbowh, the first Native American to become an Episcopal priest.
Whipple and his wife Cornelia founded Shattuck, a boy’s school, as well as Saint Mary’s, a girl’s school, which are currently united. They also founded day schools for Native American children and Seabury Divinity School, which has moved to Chicago. Faribault history is rich with influence from the Whipples.