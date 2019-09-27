Chronic conditions — whether it’s headaches, hypertension, diabetes, depression or anxiety — often limit individuals from experiencing life to the fullest.
While side effects vary from one condition to the next, isolation often becomes a common thread.
To offer support and encourage individuals 18 and older dealing with chronic suffering, Rice County Public Health teams up with Robinwood Apartments to present a free workshop series called Living Well With Chronic Conditions.
The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), in conjunction with Rice County Public Health, provided funding for the class’s two leaders, both county employees. In a group format, the two leaders facilitate activities and discussions with the goal of helping participants learn from one another.
The free classes will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 2 to Nov. 13 with no class Oct. 23. All classes take place at Faribault's Robinwood Apartments.
“Participants do things like make weekly action plans, help each other solve problems as they carry out their plans, talk about medication use, pain management, emotions and communication with medical providers,” said SHIP Coordinator Josh Ramaker. “It tries to cover the full gamut without diving too deeply into any one topic.”
Ramaker encourages participants to attend as many sessions as they can, even if they have to miss one or two. In fact, anyone who attends at least four out of the six sessions receives $20.
“We think it’s worth their time to be there,” said Ramaker. “If they attend less than four, they may not get as much as they would like out of the class.”
Tracy Ackman-Shaw, health educator for Rice County Public Health and one of the leaders for Living Well With Chronic Conditions, has taught the class for a couple of years, and been co-facilitator for five years. Since the class is only offered twice a year, she encourages people to sign up, even if they’re unsure if it’s the right fit for them, because it’s a free community resource that can save them money in the long run.
“The instructor and I really do try to focus and have fun,” said Ackman-Shaw. “[We] try to make the topics fun for discussion and of value.”
During the class, Ackman-Shaw said participants help one another brainstorm new ideas for dealing with their conditions, practice setting goals from week to week, and bring their concerns to group discussions. Even if participants are already familiar with some of the tools implemented at the sessions, Ackman-Shaw understands reminders are helpful. She also encourages those trying to lose weight to attend, since the group is all about support and meeting goals.
“We have a great balance of examples of how to implement these things to live a healthier life,” said Ackman-Shaw. “As instructors we too are dealing with chronic conditions, so we can relate.”
Living Well With Chronic Conditions is an evidence-based class, and studies have shown the class benefits diminish with too many or too few participants. For that reason, RCPH will accept no more than 16 participants for the class. Registration is encouraged by Oct. 1, but anyone interested may join the class anytime after it starts.