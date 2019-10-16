Faribault's water rates are likely to increase in 2020 as the city works to build a new water treatment plant funded by a $10 million loan from the state of Minnesota.
Once the water treatment plant is completed, Faribault will be one of the only cities in the region to extensively treat its tap water. Compared to other cities in southern Minnesota which currently treat tap water, Faribault’s water rates remain extremely low.
Under the proposal considered by the City Council at Tuesday night’s work session, the base rate charged to all residents would increase by 16% while the consumption rate would increase by 4%. City Administrator Tim Murray, during the 2018 budget work sessions, laid out a plan that increased rates over several years, explaining that the hikes would be needed to cover anticipated debt from then proposed the treatment plant.
According to city staff on Tuesday, that would increase the average residential customer’s water bill by around $1.69 a month. Around 75% of the water fund’s revenues are provided through consumption fees while the remaining 25% comes from base fees.
Construction on a new water treatment plant began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by 2021. The new plant will be located on the north end of a 6-acre site at 824 Seventh St. NW with an access point on Eighth Avenue.
When finished, the water treatment plant will remove iron and manganese from the city’s water supply. Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block has said that although iron and manganese are not at unsafe levels in Faribault’s water supply, they can still be unpleasant for residents and discolor clothing.
The city will repay the loan to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority, a division of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. It carries an interest rate of just 1 percent interest rate, which is expected to save the city over $1 million compared to costs for a typical market-rate loan.
Despite the rate increase and loan, the city could have to tap into its reserves to the tune of $3 million to cover costs primarily stemming from the new water treatment plant. City staff have applied for a $1.5 million grant through DEED to provide additional help.
Demand on the city’s sanitary sewer system could increase in the coming years as Medford considers tapping into the Faribault's utility. Medford’s wastewater treatment facilities are currently in need of upgrade or replacement.
Murray said that he’s discussed the possibility with Medford officials, but no formal decisions have yet been made. Such an arrangement would likely require Medford to pay a large sum upfront, and increase both costs and revenues for the city over the long term.