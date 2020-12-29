After an unusually dry start to the winter, a fresh coat of snow is opening new doors for outdoor recreation — at a time when stress levels are high and recreation is needed more than ever.
A largely “brown” month of December wasn’t a disappointment to everyone. River Bend Nature Center Director Breanna Wheeler said that the park continued to see a big increase in visits even as the weather got colder.
“It really made it possible for those of us who are not fans of the snow to get out and enjoy nature,” she said.
River Bend’s Interpretive Center has been closed by the pandemic, and the events and classes it regularly holds have either been postponed or gone virtual. Nonetheless, the park’s 10 miles of multi-use trails have always been welcome to hikers.
Likewise, in Owatonna, Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Manager Tim Truelson said that parks have been “packed” since the pandemic began. A key indicator of the increase in traffic is the dramatic increase in garbage in left behind in park trash cans.
Outdoor recreation is encouraged by the Minnesota Department of Health, so long as such activities take a form that’s compatible with social distancing guidelines. That means not only maintaining your 6 feet of distance but avoiding unnecessary travel or large crowds.
The latest guidelines released by the DNR stress that while masks are crucial to curbing the spread of the disease, they are no substitute for social distancing. Accordingly, Minnesotans are asked to avoid gatherings of more than three households or 15 people. That means that guided tours, group activities and other events are out of consideration even if they could be held outdoors. Both private and public campgrounds are allowed to remain open, so long as they have implemented a COVID-preparedness plan.
Though the appeal of winter camping may be somewhat more limited than summer camping, that’s one area in which restrictions are more lenient than they were during the spring, when all activities at parks were limited to day-use.
Even as DNR offices across the state continue to be closed, hunting and fishing licenses expire at the end of February if they aren’t renewed. Licenses can be purchased online, by calling the DNR at 1-888-665-4236 (1-MN-LICENSE), or at one of numerous local approved vendors.
Now that the snow has fallen, local parks departments are quickly preparing to make the most of it. In Faribault, the tradition of outdoor skating will continue with limited crowds, though the warming house is obviously a bit too cozy to fit in with social distancing.
In Owatonna, Truelson said that three ice skating rinks at Morehouse Park should be ready to go by New Year’s Day. The warming house will be open, but only for food pickup or ski/skate rental.
In both Faribault and Owatonna, as well as throughout Rice County, efforts are underway to pack and groom cross country ski trails. At the county level, Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said that trails will be maintained by friends of the parks.
While River Bend won’t be renting out skis and snowshoes as it has in the past, its trails will be maintained by its team of volunteers. By purchasing a ski pass through the Minnesota DNR, Wheeler said that people can help support RBNC’s work.
Likewise, the Minnesota DNR won’t be renting out equipment or holding its traditional candlelight skiing or snowshoeing at state parks, said Chuck Carpenter, Regional Manager of Parks and Trails for the New Ulm-based Southern Region.
While DNR offices may be closed, park staff are still on the job and Carpenter encouraged people to check in with them before they go to learn about what, if any, additional amenities may be offered. Carpenter said that over the summer, Nerstrand Big Woods State Park was in such heavy use that the DNR encouraged people to go to other parks, but traffic has dissipated somewhat.
For the kids, snow on the ground means sledding is back as well, and not just on private hills. Faribault Parks and Recreation Department Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow said the hill outside of the high school is able to open as well.
Walkers and runners who made plenty of use of local trails over the last month will also be happy to know that many trails will be kept cleared for foot traffic. However, some might opt to come inside soon, with gyms able to open on Jan 3.
“People are taking what they can get,” said Phenow. “Right now the fitness room is closed, so people can’t use that or get into the pool.”