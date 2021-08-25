Across the U.S., school districts are seeking applicants abroad as a result of a nation-wide teachers shortage.
Faribault Public Schools is one local district that has hired a teacher from across the globe.
Shaira (pronounced SHY-rah) Maglalang will the new Family and Consumer Science (FACS) teacher at Faribault High School beginning this fall. Coming from the Philippines, Maglalang found a sponsor in the Cordell Hull Foundation, which has established many teacher exchange programs in Minnesota.
“This is something that we had a need to make happen because there are almost zero Family and Consumer Science teachers out there [in the U.S.],” said FHS Principal Jamie Bente. “This is a way to not only give this person employment but also offer these opportunities to our students. It’s kind of a win-win.”
Although she hasn’t been to the U.S. before, Maglalang said, “For us foreign teachers, this is a perfect time to open a new door.”
Maglalang anticipates culture shock, missing her loved ones back in the Philippines and making other adjustments in her transition to the U.S. But despite expected challenges ahead, she said she wants to grow, deepen her perspective, and change for the better as a professional and as a person.
“Most of the best experiences and life lessons are learned in the hard way, but can be deeply rewarding,” Maglalang said.
Maglalang looks forward to experiencing and better understanding U.S. culture, society, educational systems and ways of living.
“I think she’s going to learn a ton about the American school system and how we do schooling here, and hopefully the goal is that we learn a lot from her and better reach the needs of our students and families,” Bente said.
In the subject of FACS, Maglalang’s students will learn about the importance of finances and nutrition, gain technical skills, learn about handling relationships and plan for their future careers. Through discussions and hands-on activities, she also wants her students to understand how their culture handles these topics similarly and differently compared to other cultures.
“This strategy will promote lifelong learning and awareness [of] diversity, and cultural sensitivity among students,” she said.
Maglalang has previous teaching experience in the Philippines, where she said the K to 12 curriculum was implemented in the 2012-13 school year. The school calendar usually lasts from June to March, she said, but it was changed to September through June during the COVID-19 pandemic. She described the Philippines school program as aiming to “accelerate mutual recognition of Filipino graduates and professionals in other countries.”
“Teachers in the Philippines put extra efforts into teaching with 21st century standards by continuously innovating themselves and remain abreast with the latest development in teaching and in learning,” Maglalang said. “We make sure that no students should be left behind despite of the challenges that we may face.”
In the Philippines, Maglalang said students show respect to their teachers by referring to them as “ma’am” and “sir” and respond in the affirmative using the polite words “po” and “opo.” She said students do pagmamano, an honoring gesture toward elders, both inside and outside the classroom.
As fun facts to share about herself, Maglalang said she likes to “travel to different countries, have fun, explore and learn their cultures.”
“But I’m afraid of heights!” she added. “Now, it’s time to conquer my fear.”