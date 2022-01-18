A community and business leader for more than 50 years, Faribault’s Kathryn “Kay” Duchene is remembered as a person driven to make her community a better place for all.
“I would say her biggest legacy was her drive to make Faribault succeed and make it a good community — a good family place with different things for the kids to do, like the pool, the ice arena, the community center, and the parks. She never had her own personal agenda; it was always for the betterment of the community,” said Paul Froman, who worked with Duchene for many years on the Faribault Ice Arena’s Board of Directors.
A lifetime resident of Faribault, Duchene passed away at her home Jan. 10.
Workhorse
She graduated from Faribault High School in 1959 and went on to attend the Rogers and Benners School of Cosmetology in Minneapolis.
A licensed cosmetologist, Duchene owned and operated the Beauty Nook in downtown Faribault for over 51 years. She was an active leader in the industry and was elected twice to be Minnesota State Cosmetology president and served in a variety of board positions. She enjoyed competing in hairdressing competitions and won first place in the Association’s competition several times. Duchene also received the Vera Slater Medallion and the Minnesota Cosmetologist of the Year awards.
Along with her dedication to family and profession, Duchene’s other passion was helping her community, and in 1997, she began her 22-year tenure as a member of the Faribault City Council.
“In my full 12 years as mayor, Kay was with me, and then she served another 10 years after that on the council,” former Faribault Mayor Chuck Ackman said. “Kay and I were together through a lot of things, but what always impressed me was her ability to focus on the constituent needs that were in front of us. Kay was always about ‘Let’s make Faribault better.’ She was always about moving forward.”
Duchene’s success and ability to get things accomplished was driven by a strong work ethic and desire to get the job completed.
“Back in the day, the City Council packet for the upcoming meeting was a paper packet. We would receive that on Thursday for the Tuesday meeting,” Ackman said. “It was a fair amount of homework, and let’s just say that some read their packet more diligently than others. But no one read their packet more thoroughly than Kay."
He continued, “She would just do the research in order to gain an understanding of an issue and to make an informed decision. She did that type of heavy lifting. No one I served with spent more time looking through their packets, taking more phone calls or spending more time on the phone with constituents than Kay.”
Kymn Anderson, who connected with Duchene during her time as the Faribault Chamber of Commerce President, seconded Ackman’s assessment.
“Kay was a workhorse type of person,” Anderson said. “She knew the issues and always studied the background of the issue, knew what the ramifications were going to be, talked to people who would be impacted and always did her homework. I always felt she was so well prepared and so well versed on the details of a position that she was responsible for, and that was something that I really admired in her.”
Tim Murray, who interacted with Duchene is his roles as Faribault city engineer and now as the city administrator, echoed Ackman’s and Anderson’s sentiments about Duchene’s level of preparedness.
“I first got to know Kay when she was on the council,” Murray said. “She was appointed to the seat for the first time and then ran in the next five elections and won. As the city engineer at that time, I had a lot of interactions with her and got to know her quite well."
He continued, “As a council member, Kay was probably the most prepared person for meetings I know. She read every packet cover-to-cover, showed up ready to go and was knowledgeable about the topic. Her focus was always on what was best for the community. Kay didn’t really have her own agendas or axes to grind; she really wanted to do what was best for the community.”
The right way
Murray added, “Kay realized that city government and providing services costs money, but she was about responsible spending. She understood that money has to be spent to get things done but she wanted to make sure it was being spent of the right things, at the right time, in the right places and in the right amounts.”
A consensus builder, Duchene may not have always agreed with City Council decisions but she supported those decisions.
“If the council voted for something or approved something, then she was on board and supported it,” Murray said. “She definitely respected the positions and decisions made, even by past councils.”
Another trait that Murray admired in Duchene was her respect for the city staff and the recommendations those staff members would make to the City Council.
“It didn’t stop her from pressing them and asking some thoughtful questions, or even some hard questions, but Kay was a very strong advocate for the city staff over the years,” Murray said.
Ackman added to those thoughts on Duchene’s ability to have thoughtful and civil conversations about topics and decisions made in the city.
“In my personal interactions with Kay on the council, we disagreed often, but we always listened to each other,” Ackman said. “We could argue, but we would listen, and you don’t see that every day now … it was a good relationship.
He added, “With Kay, and it sounds odd to say, but there are very few people I enjoyed arguing with more. I am genuinely going to miss that. In all the years, it was never personal; it was just to discuss the issues, and that, in itself, is a great legacy to leave.”
Impact
The owner of one of downtown’s iconic businesses, Duchene was able to use get a finger on the pulse of the community with her work at the Beauty Nook.
“I think that gave her access to a lot of public opinion that she could tap into,” Anderson said. “She used her business to garner that kind of feedback from people, along with other people she would run into. Kay was always asking questions and seeking opinions from people. I don’t think she was easily swayed, since she was one of those people who trusted her instincts, and it certainly beared out to be true, since she was a tremendous leader in this community for many years.”
When talking about Duchene’s life, the word legacy becomes commonplace as she made an impact on many things in Faribault. Her devotion and passion helped establish the Faribault ice arena as a community recreation resource, and she was also instrumental in the creation of the BMX facility in Faribault among other initiatives.
“She showed up and did her job,” Ackman said. “You can look at the Ice Arena and the BMX track and those are two facilities in town that maybe don’t exist at all, or maybe exist in a different way, without Kay’s input over the years.”
As a member of the City Council, and later, as part of the Faribault Arena Board, Duchene played an important role in the arena’s operations and budget — especially during the facility’s early years.
“Kay was a big part of the operations at the ice arena, making sure we had the money and we didn’t overspend,” Froman said. “She was our treasurer, but she went above and beyond that and always made sure we were financially OK. She really loved the arena and just wanted to see it succeed. It was one of those deals where there was not a lot of money there, so you had to watch it pretty closely, and she was very good at that.”
Part of that process included Duchene’s promotion of the ice arena for other uses, in order to increase facility income. Examples of this were yearly visits to the arena by the circus or use of the facility by the Chamber of Commerce for its annual job fair.
Her motivation was completely driven by a desire to have good things in the community.
“A lot of people involved in the ice arena have kids involved in the association, or they played hockey, whereas Kay never had kids in the hockey program,” Froman said. “She just wanted to make sure it was there for the hockey players, the high school teams and the kids coming down for open skates."
This was just another example of how Kay cared for her community.
“I think she was a very community-oriented person," Froman said. "Kay knew the ice arena was a good thing for the city of Faribault to have and a way to draw people to our community. I think that was the driving force in the beginning, and then she developed a love for the place and took it under her wing, and it kind of became part of her.”
Anderson added, “Kay just didn’t vote to make it happen, she actually worked at it and volunteered for decades to manage the arena and its books. She put a lot of her life energy into the things she found valuable.”
At the heart of it
At the center of Kay's life was her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Duchene, along with their children, Wendy Jo Aaker, of Faribault, and Peter Duchene, of Orange Park, Florida, and six grandchildren.
“She was always concerned with how other people were doing and her family as well,” Murray said. “First and foremost, Kay was a strong family person, but I think the whole community was her family. Kay put all of that ahead of herself and I think that is what most people will remember her for. She put others first.”
Ackman, Anderson, Froman and Murray all counted Kay as a friend and a person who will be missed in their lives.
“She was a good person and a good friend,” said Froman, who was part of the team that helped get the meeting room named after Kay at the Ice Arena. “Kay would definitely get things done, and if she said she was going to do something, she did it.”
Ackman said, “Kay deserves this type of story. Think how many times she had to get re-elected, and she was always the top vote getter. The fact that she got re-elected time after time, and it was her choice to retire, that is a pretty good legacy.”
Murray added, “Kay was my friend, and I will remember her as my friend. I know she felt quite guilty about not running for City Council for the sixth time, because she thought she was letting people down. I told her 'You’ve done 22 years and have done more than your share,' but that is how she was. Kay didn’t want to let anyone down.”
Anderson provided a fitting conclusion.
“Her legacy that we can all learn from was her willingness to serve. Kay put herself through many meetings, strategic planning sessions, board meetings and all kinds of things to be of service to the community. Running for office is one thing, but being fully knowledgeable, doing the homework and being involved in the less visible things is really Kay’s legacy of service to a community that she really loved."