Rice County prosecutors charged two men last week in connection with separate crashes one fatal that took place last year in Rice County.
Court documents state Zander Joseph Zaccardi, 22, of Columbia Heights, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the fatal Oct. 18 rollover crash on I-35 near the Minnesota Hwy. 21 exit. Both charges claim Zaccardi was operating the vehicle with “gross negligence.” In the other case, Christian Ivan Salas, 24, of Faribault, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with a Sept. 5 head-on crash that injured a woman near Roberds Lake Resort & Campgrounds.
Court documents state Zaccardi was charged after Minnesota State Patrol troopers and Rice County deputies reportedly found a 2008 Ford F-250 driven by Zaccardi in the south lanes of the interstate facing northwest at about 8 a.m. Oct. 18. Zaccardi had reportedly picked up the truck in California and driven it home with two passengers.
Zaccardi and the front seat passenger, Berrard Wilfred Alan, 43, of Blaine, were injured and taken to North Memorial Hospital, while the rear passenger, Adam Frank Zaccardi, 22, of Burnsville, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. The occupants of the vehicle reportedly took turns driving, switching every five to six hours.
“Zaccardi reported during his interview that he must have fallen asleep briefly prior to the crash,” court documents state. Zaccardi said, due to the car heading toward the median, he had overcorrected the truck’s path prior to the crash, causing it to enter the ditch and roll.
“Zaccardi stated the road had a slight right turn,” court documents state. “He further reported it had been snowing but had stopped or mostly stopped snowing, and the roads were mostly dry.”
Court documents state Salas was charged after a Faribault police officer was dispatched to the collision at 11:48 p.m. Sept. 5, near 18221 Roberds Lake Blvd. in Wells Township. A Rice County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly noted two vehicles, one driven by Salas, had sustained heavy front end damage.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, had a broken thumb and arm. Court documents state the woman had turned left from Roberds Lake Resort & Campground, when she noticed a vehicle approaching in her traffic lane, leaving her with no room to move her vehicle before the crash.
The officer reportedly found an empty glass beer bottle on the floorboard of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and his eyes were described as “slurred” and “extremely bloodshot.” Salas reportedly had a 0.13 blood alcohol content.
Zaccardi and Salas are each scheduled to appear in court for their respective cases May 12.