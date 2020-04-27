Northfield police placed a 15-year-old boy in protective custody Friday after finding a device resembling a pipe bomb.
A press release from the Police Department states police received a call from a resident Friday morning reporting that he found a pipe bomb in John North Park on Lockwood Drive.
Police responded and reportedly found a device resembling a pipe bomb. They later determined who the suspect was and made contact with him at his apartment on the 1000 block of Ensley Avenue.
Suspicious devices and an apparent makeshift lab were reportedly discovered in the residence. The building was evacuated, and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad responded to assess the scene and ensure it was safe.
A search warrant was executed at the residence and evidence removed. The boy was taken into protective custody while a further investigation is conducted.
"There is no indication that there is a current public threat," police state. "No additional information is available at this time."
Anyone with information on the investigation or similar crimes can contact the Northfield Police Department non-emergency line at 507-645-4475.
"The Northfield Police Department is very appreciative of the citizen in reporting suspicious activity immediately," police stated in the release. "This is a good reminder to the public that if they see something suspicious, they should say something, by reporting what they saw to local authorities immediately."