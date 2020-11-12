As the number of COVID-19 cases rise across Minnesota, schools throughout the region are looking closer at their learning model and planning for Thanksgiving break.
Thanksgiving gatherings can increase the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Thus schools are taking proactive measures to limit the spread once students return to school after the holiday.
The Medford school district recently announced its intent to move into a targeted distance learning period starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4 with Thanksgiving break on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
“After careful consideration and consultation, it was determined that going to distance learning for a short while is safest for our students, staff and community as a whole,” Superintendent Mark Ristau said in an email.
There will be no school for students on Monday, Nov. 16 as staff and teachers plan for the upcoming distance learning weeks. Students will return to school in their current model for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 20. The school’s current learning model has high school students in a hybrid model and elementary students in an in-person model.
“I understand that this will inconvenience many families, and for that I sincerely apologize. We continue to use the recommendations of local health professionals and multiple metrics that are available to schools,” Ristau said.
The plan is to have students return Monday, Dec. 7 in their current learning model. However, the district said it will stay in touch with parents if this changes. Additionally, more specific communication will follow regarding extracurricular, daycare and food services.
In a message to parents, Ristau explained that while the county case numbers continue to rise, so too do the case numbers within the district.
Steele County‘s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has shot up to 41.99 as of Thursday, Nov. 12. Last week the rate was at 29.17 and the week before it was at 34.08. This week marks the fifth week in which the rate was over 20. Steele County schools continue to meet weekly with Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron to discuss case rates and learning model options.
Between Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Rice County's 14-day case rate was 100.21, more than double the state recommended rate of 50.