After holding a listening tour throughout the state, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith has released a report on the lack of affordable housing, an issue that has touched nearly every region and community in Minnesota.
Smith said she convened the tour after hearing from one local leader after another about how unaffordable housing has become for working families. Over the course of seven months, she and her staff held meetings in communities across the state, including a stop in Faribault. Here, she met with local community leaders to discuss the city’s incredibly tight housing and rental markets, which have contributed to an overall workforce shortage.
Minnesota is currently enjoying a robust economy and low unemployment rate, and Faribault is no exception. In fact, Faribault’s proximity to the Twin Cities metro area and location along I-35 has given it particularly unique and exciting economic opportunities. But along with those opportunities have come challenges. In fact, Faribault’s proximity and ease of access to the Twin Cities has become a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to perhaps the city’s biggest challenge, the shortage of affordable housing.
Home values are significantly higher in Twin Cities suburbs like Lakeville or Apple Valley, but building costs differ little, giving builders little incentive to add housing stock in Faribault. City staff have worked to address the issue, and have successfully put together several multifamily housing projects in recent years. Last fall, state funding helped the Faribault secure 76 units of affordable housing at the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club site.
With the state enjoying a surplus and heading into a traditional bonding year, more investments are likely coming. Gov. Tim Walz’s bonding request included a would-be record of $276 million for affordable housing.
While the federal government provides a significant amount of funding for affordable housing, Smith said there’s a lot more that could and should be done. She also said that the federal government’s housing programs are in serious need of reform, not just extra funding.
“Local governments like Faribault need a strong partner,” she said. “Unfortunately, the federal government hasn’t always been a good partner.”
In her analysis, Smith said the issue has become pervasive in almost every community throughout Minnesota. From urban areas, to suburbs, to small towns and rural areas, families are struggling to find housing they can afford.
Those shortages are particularly acute in long marginalized communities. Native Americans, African-Americans, recent immigrants and disabled people all face particular challenges in the home market.
Domino effect
Smith argued in her report that every segment of what she refers to as the “continuum of housing” is broken. Smith said that shortages in any one sector of the housing market have a domino effect, driving up costs across the board.
“When there’s a lack of affordable senior rental housing, for example, seniors stay in their homes longer than they otherwise would,” the report stated. “This means there are fewer homes for sale, driving up the cost of homes already on the market. This makes it harder for a growing family to upgrade from their starter home, which drives up the cost of starter homes, which cascades to the rental market and on down the continuum.”
A lack of rental housing for middle-income renters is particularly pronounced. Smith’s report notes that the economics of rental housing particularly favor high-end apartment projects, due to increased profit margins.
Thanks to programs like the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 Housing, some affordable rental housing has been made available. However, the need for affordable rental housing still far outstrips the availability and funding.
The federal government hasn’t provided any funding for new public housing since the 1990s, and funding for maintenance has been sorely lacking. There’s also a significant shortage of Section 8 vouchers, leading the waitlist to become nearly two years long.
Meanwhile, the cost of building new homes has increased at a rate far greater than potential home buyers can afford. With the cost of labor and materials on the rise, it’s often difficult for a family to get into a new home for less than $200,000.
Residents of older homes, meanwhile, often struggle to keep up with maintenance. That’s particularly the case for seniors on fixed incomes, who are forced to stay in their homes for longer because of a lack of affordable senior housing.
The tight housing market has even contributed to a significant increase in homelessness. The number of homeless Minnesotans has essentially tripled over the last 30 years, according to the St. Paul-based Wilder Foundation.
While Smith is a relative newcomer to the Senate, her perch on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has given her a chance to influence federal housing policy. In the report, she touted several affordable housing bills she’s already gotten passed. Two of Smith’s proposals were included in bipartisan budget bills passed by the Senate last October. Both relate to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Programs, which her report said rural community leaders greatly appreciate, but are underfunded.
The first amendment directs the Secretary of Agriculture to prioritize investment in maintenance and staff for rural housing. The second brings the USDA’s rental housing guidelines into alignment with those set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Smith also secured a provision allowing the Department of Agriculture to renew a rental assistance agreement for 20 years. Previously, agreements were only for one year at a time, introducing instability to the market and scaring off investors. And she expressed disappointment with the Trump Administration’s latest budget, which proposed elimination of several major rural housing programs. Chief among them is the Community Development Block Grant Program.
CDBG is one of the longest continuously running programs at HUD, dating back to the 1970s. It provides funding for local communities to spend on providing housing for middle to low income persons in a flexible and transparent manner.
The budget also included the elimination of the SHOP program and Home Investment Partnership. SHOP supports organizations like Habitat for Humanity that help people build their own homes, while the Home Investment Partnership funds affordable housing and rental units.
“These programs are very important in helping local communities build local housing that communities are needing and demanding,” Smith said. “The president’s budget is clearly going in the wrong direction.”
Smith promised amidst ongoing budget fights, she will continue to push for increased funding for key programs to help communities fulfill their housing needs. She cited the “Section 8” rental assistance and rural housing programs as particularly important pieces to the housing puzzle.
“Everywhere I went in Minnesota I heard employers, families, school districts, mayors, say that without housing nothing else works,” she said. “We’ve got lots of good ideas, and we need to do better.”