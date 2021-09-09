A Faribault man was killed at a road construction site in Ramsey Wednesday, Sept. 8, when a semitruck driver ran him over while traveling in reverse.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Robert John Vogelsberg.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:31 p.m. Sept. 8 dispatch received a report of an unconscious man involved in a road construction accident near Armstrong Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police Department, Allina EMS and Ramsey Fire Department responded to the scene.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
An early investigation indicated a construction semitruck was headed west on Bunker Lake Boulevard and reversed to attach to a piece of equipment. The victim was caught in a wheel and run over.
The victim worked for a private contractor hired to repave part of Bunker Lake Boulevard.
Ramsey police, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.