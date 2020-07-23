Additional housing could soon be available in downtown Faribault if relaxed regulations are approved by the City Council.
The robust discussion over current city ordinance was started in response to Developer Todd Nelson’s recently approved proposal to convert the upper two floors of the former Masonic Lodge at 230 Central Ave. into apartments.
The council was required to issue a variance for the project because under a city ordinance, first implemented more than 20 years ago to address parking concerns, the number of residential units downtown is limited by a restrictive formula.
Initially, the formula was coupled with a requirement that parking stalls accompany any new housing development.. That requirement was scrapped to help enable downtown building owners to develop upstairs apartments, according to City Administrator Tim Murray.
Once it’s completed, the former Masonic Lodge will be far from the only downtown building with an amount of apartments considered excessive by current city ordinance. In his memo to the council, City Planner Dave Wanberg gave several other examples of downtown buildings which wouldn’t meet the code.
Wanberg further wrote, “it does not appear that 230 Central is a unique property within the (Central Business District).” However, the council felt the formula too restrictive and complicated for 230 Central.
For consistency’s sake, Wanberg encouraged councilors to consider altering the ordinance to allow projects like the one at 230 Central to proceed without a variance — or plan on denying variances to other projects at least superficially similar to the 230 Central Ave project.
Some councilors were more eager than others to embrace the proposed change, with Elizabeth Cap among the most supportive. Cap, who’s not seeking reelection in November, said that the change would help the city to achieve its goals under the Journey to 2040 vision.
“The more people we have living in our downtown, the more people who will shop there and participate in events,” she said.
Councilor Royal Ross was a bit more skeptical. While he strongly supports an effort to encourage the development of more housing units downtown, he raised concerns that the ordinance as drafted could lead to unintended consequences.
“What we’re trying to do is figure out a way where somebody can own one of our beautiful historical buildings and put some beautiful apartments in there,” he said. “We don’t want them to put in 10 one-bedroom apartments. That would be a density disaster.”
Councilor Tom Spooner also raised concerns that loosening the ordinance too much could lead to problems. When it comes to downtown housing units, Spooner said the primary focus should be on quality, not quantity.
Still, a majority of councilors expressed support for making the formula less complicated and somewhat less restrictive. Councilor Janna Viscomi said that a modified ordinance would help the Council maintain its reputation as flexible and accommodating to developers.
Wanberg said that a proposed ordinance would be brought for the Planning Commission for review, but not for another month. Accordingly, the soonest the council could hold a second reading on any ordinance would be in September.
A review from the city’s parking commission stated that parking remains a challenge, particularly at peak times. In response, the city purchased historic Columbia Hall at 27 Third St. NW and its neighbor last year and demolished both to increase parking space.
Though parking continues to be a concern for some, Wanberg said he is comfortable boosting downtown housing without an accompanying plan to increase parking. Nonetheless, he said the city has carefully examined different ways to “be more efficient” in providing parking space.
“The message the council is sending is that housing is important in the downtown,” he said. “We want to work with developers to find housing for all, not hinder those efforts.”