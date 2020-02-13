In Faribault High School tradition, the Emerald Dance Team was sent off to state in style Thursday, with students and staff lining both sides of the hallway, while cheering them on.
The Emeralds Dance Team made its way around area schools — Lincoln Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Bethlehem Academy/Divine Mercy, Faribault Middle School and Jefferson Elementary — which shared in the celebration. The team ended the afternoon at the high school, greeted by their parents.
Parents, teachers, students and administrative staff lined halls of the Emeralds Dance Team’s last stop toward the auditorium, where they gathered to wait for the bus.
The Emeralds took both the kick and jazz Section 1AA titles last weekend, sending them back to the state championships Friday and Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
In the jazz competition, the Emeralds finished with 576 points out of a possible 800. Faribault finished just ahead of Simley, which finished in second with 573 points. Austin placed third with 564 points.
The Emeralds earned 647 out of 800 points in the high kick competition, just ahead of Austin, which placed second with a score of 644. Simley finished in third with 583 points.
Faribault is scheduled to perform its jazz routine Friday at 2:30 p.m., and compete in the high kick at 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
In 2019, the Emeralds took third in high kick behind runner-up Totino-Grace and defending champions Sartell-St. Stephen.
Anyone planning to attend the competition will want to travel light. Large bags are prohibited, though purses and items specifically serving as diaper bags will be allowed. All bags will be searched. An item check will not be available.