A new bench located on the west side of White Sands Dog Park is more than a resting point, especially for local artist Josh Akers.
The bench is unique in the sense that it’s embellished with a burning technique called Lichtenberg art, but apart from being an artistic piece, it also honors Akers’ late aunt, Diana Gardner.
“My aunt lived here [in Faribault] all her life,” said Akers. “She was an inspiration to the community, took care of a lot of foster kids and was quite the teacher. She also had a lot of fun memories of the dog park when it was a swimming pool watering hole, so to speak.”
On Wednesday evening, more supporters than Akers expected joined him for a small dedication of the bench. Mayor Kevin Voracek, Parks & Recreation Director Paul Peanasky and members of the White Sands Dog Park Task Force were among the guests, as was Akers’ family.
Akers bought the bench, an old-fashioned school desk for children, at the Salvation Army. To achieve Lichtenberg burning art technique he applied to the bench, he removed a transformer from a microwave and passed 5,000 volts of electricity between two electrodes while in contact with the wood. The result is a series of branch-like patterns, which he manipulated to a certain extent but otherwise allowed to take form on its own.
If a person were to get struck by lightning and live to tell about it, he said the mark on the skin would look like the Lichtenberg burning patterns. It’s no “shock” he calls this technique “pretty dangerous.”
The bench is bolted down to a concrete podium, and on the front of the block is another creation by Akers — a plaque that reads “In loving memory of Diana Gardner/Love you to the moon and back.” Star Trophy made the maple plaque for Akers, who applied the Lichtenberg technique to this piece as well.
Under his own business Joshua Trees, Akers specializes in Lichtenberg art as well as copper wire and bonsai trees. He learned both these art forms from YouTube about a year and a half ago and since has created several pieces he calls “high voltage creations.”
When he’s not making art, Akers himself enjoys the White Sands Dog Park. He visits the quiet oasis with his dog, Izzy, and encourages other artists to make and donate art work to the park.
White Sands Dog Park is located on Lyndale Avenue between Seventh Street NW and the Cannon River.