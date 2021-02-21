Faribault fire officials say an early Sunday morning garage fire was accidental, caused by work being done inside the building.
Firefighters, Faribault police and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. Sunday, finding the two-stall detached garage at 6 Fifth Ave. NE fully involved.
No one was inside the garage and the home on the lot was safe from fire due to the distance from the garage and the southerly prevailing wind blowing heat, smoke and fire away from the home, according to a release from Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst.
Firefighters knocked down the flames, but were hampered by the amount of stuff in and around the structure. There were two vehicles in the garage along with many other items. No one was injured and the fire was contained to the garage. The building and contents were completely destroyed. Crews cleared the scene at 2:46 a.m.
The Faribault Fire and Police departments performed an investigation on the fire and ruled it accidental.
“Unfortunately the garage and its contents are a complete loss, but no one was hurt and the home was undamaged," said Dienst.