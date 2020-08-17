As coronavirus cases continue to put a wrench in normal planning, the Faribault school district was faced with the unprecedented decision of selecting a safe and appropriate education format. Based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, the district on Monday announced it will begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid learning model for all students, including preschool and adult education.
District cabinet members and Community Relations Coordinator Matt Steichen completed a 2020-21 “back to school” document and released it to Faribault Public Schools staff, families and community members Monday morning.
The 16-page document, available at faribault.k12.mn.us, details what families and staff can expect for the 2020-21 academic year in terms of hybrid learning, health and safety protocols, transportation, childcare, meals, and how the district will handle potential coronavirus cases.
“We still don’t have 100% of the answers of what the school day is going to look like for every child, but we’re constantly looking for answers,” Steichen said. “A lot of the building-specific details will be coming from principals at individual buildings.”
Superintendent Todd Sesker said building principals will inform parents and guardians who will be the assigned teacher for each of their children, and middle school and high school principals will share with parents to which “group” in the hybrid learning model their children were assigned. By Friday, Sesker said the district will have a final count of the number of families that plan to continue distance learning in the fall, as well as a final count of teachers and staff returning to the buildings. This additional information will help fill in some of the gaps in the back-to-school plan.
A new beginning
The hybrid learning model, which the Faribault School Board reviewed and discussed at its Aug. 10 meeting, looks different for students in grades six and below compared to students in grades seven and above. While students in preschool through sixth-grade will attend classes at their appropriate buildings, students in grades seven through 12, including those at the Faribault Area Learning Center, will divide into “A” and “B” groups and attend school in person two days per week. On days when students are off campus, they will participate in distance learning.
Students who attend school in person will have smaller class sizes than usual, between 12 and 15 students at the elementary schools, between 12 and 18 at the middle school and between 15 and 21 students at the high school. All desks will face in the same direction, and each school will have visual social distancing reminders, hall traffic guidelines to limit congestion, and an eight-foot social barrier for teachers at the front of their classrooms. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms instead of the cafeterias.
All staff members and students will be required to wear a mask or face covering unless special circumstances are approved. Buses and common areas are included in the areas that require mask wearing. The district will provide one face covering per student and staff member. Extra face masks will be on hand for those who forget. The district may adjust its protocols on face masks and protective shields, which are also acceptable, per MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Slowing the spread
The document also establishes how the district will handle individuals who become ill during the school day. Each building will have an isolation room separated from the nurse’s office, where students or staff members who experience symptoms of COVID-19 may wait for a ride home. The room will be disinfected after each use, and only essential staff will be permitted to enter when an affected individual occupies the space.
The name of any individual who tests positive won't be shared with the community at large but may be revealed on a smaller scale for the sake of contact tracing through the state health department. Those who test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms identified by the CDC will be asked to self-quarantine, unless their symptom is related to other factors, like allergies.
To prevent those who experience symptoms from entering school grounds in the first place, the district asks families to complete daily home screenings for their children and keep them home if they experience symptoms like uncontrolled coughing (not related to asthma or allergies), sore throat, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, a new onset of a severe headache and a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The same will be expected of staff members.
Visitors and volunteers are encouraged to limit in-person interactions on school grounds and instead conduct business via phone or computer. Those who are asked to visit one of the schools will need to complete a screening.
Buildings and buses
Olivia Sage, early childhood coordinator, included an overview of what families can expect for early childhood programming this year. Classes resume in person Sept. 8 with health and safety guidelines in place, which will be similar to those at the elementary and secondary levels. Parents not yet comfortable with sending their preschoolers to school may opt for distance learning and have a place held for their child.
Garrett Regan, Faribault Transportation Services manager, submitted information about busing for the district. To keep the most distance possible between bus riders, routes will be modified to reduce bus capacity. Riders are expected to abide by protocols similar to those at their school buildings, including wearing a mask, using the hand sanitizer provided when entering and exiting the bus and not sitting with anyone outside their household.
Childcare is another aspect the document covers. Kids World will run for ages 5 through 12 for families registered with Faribault Public Schools with priority given to Tier 1 employees. That includes parents or guardians employed in healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety, education and other essential services. The full daycare is offered from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tier 1 employees qualify for free childcare during school hours only.
Every area of the district's buildings, whether it’s the cafeteria, the bus or classrooms, will receive enhanced daily cleanings. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at each building’s main entrance, and all buildings will have cleaning materials and personal protective equipment on site. Regular drinking fountains will be shut off, so students are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to refill. Plexi-Glass barriers will be set up at various locations, including offices.
Before the school year officially begins, teacher will participate in a professional learning opportunity designed to sharpen their skills in teaching students through hybrid and distance learning models. Teachers will then meet with their colleagues and ensure their classrooms meet all protocols of the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan.