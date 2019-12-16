Officials from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce stopped by Faribault on their Statewide Policy Tour to get an up close look at an innovative local business and discuss policy priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
With economic growth strong and the state looking at a $1.3 billion surplus for the 2020 budgetary cycle, the mood at the chamber event was largely sunny. Still, local business leaders brought plenty of ideas and concerns to share.
In her presentation, Minnesota Chamber Vice President Beth Kadoun said that Minnesota’s economy is strong, largely thanks to its workforce. Kadoun noted that Minnesota’s workforce has one of the highest labor participation rates in the country and tends to be very well educated.
Although the state’s workforce may be strong, Minnesota is dealing with a significant workforce shortage. Kadoun said that for every job opening, there are 0.8 jobless workers in greater Minnesota and 0.6 in the Twin Cities metro.
State officials praised the close relationship Faribault has built between area businesses and the local educational system, especially South Central College. However, as businesses look to expand, the workforce shortage remains as significant of a problem as ever. Despite this strength, business leaders say that significant improvements can be made to the system. Most notably, the chamber’s agenda calls for reduced property and business taxes, so as to encourage investment.
According to the Chamber’s statistics, Minnesota is among the highest taxed states in the nation, with property, business and income taxes above the national average. Last session, a variety of tax increases were proposed that could have hiked revenue by around $12 billion.
“We’re concerned that it’s impeding investment in the state,’ she said.
Kadoun said that most of those proposed tax increases would have fallen squarely on local businesses. However, with Minnesota being one of a handful of states with divided government, few of the proposed increases came to pass.
Chamber officials expressed optimism that at least one more year of divided government could benefit the state’s businesses once again, by pushing moderate reforms to the forefront rather than big changes.
“Anything that happens has to have bipartisan agreement,” she said. “That helps to really moderates the positions and I think you get better public policy as a result.”
Though lawmakers may be looking at a surplus this session, Kadoun cautioned that the long term fiscal outlook is less rosy. Given that reality, she said that businesses should push the Legislature to act with fiscal restraint.
Businesses also say they’re concerned about a recent law enacted by the state to curtail wage theft. Chamber Workplace Management and Workforce Development Policy Director Lauryn Schothorst said while curtailing wage theft is very important, the legislation as structured has added a lot of paperwork for local businesses.
“Sometimes, the effect of legislation isn’t quite what its authors intended it to be,” she said.
After the presentation and discussion, local business owners took a tour of the Trystar Facility, located in the industrial park on the north side of Faribault. At its Faribault plant, Trystar manufactures temporary electrical power units for commercial and emergency services purposes.
Founded in 1992 by Rick Dahl, Trystar has enjoyed rapid growth over the last decade, winning over devoted customers from all over the world with high-quality products. Last year, it was sold to Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison, a Twin Cities based equity firm.