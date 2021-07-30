On Thursday, the Northfield Hospital Board approved a lease that would allow Northfield Hospital + Clinic to operate a primary care clinic at Kenyon Sunset Home, the site of former Kenyon Mayo Clinic, which closed permanently in December.
Hospital leaders must now get approval from the Northfield City Council before moving forward with plans. The council, which has final approval of leases and land purchases for the city-owned hospital, is expected to act on the proposal at its Monday meeting.
In the city council's packet, NH+C states it has current market share from the Kenyon area, and that operating a clinic in town is part of its rural market strategic priority. Officials also believe there is an opportunity to provide a solid health care option for Kenyonites and create opportunities for growing Northfield Hospital services such as surgeries and births.
The lease would be for two years, with an option for two additional two-year periods, at a cost of $44,604 per year.
Board member CC Linstroth asked NH+C President-CEO Steve Underdahl at the Thursday meeting when patients can start coming in for services. Underdahl said it is likely that won't be until this October, but they plan to promote the new program in time for Kenyon's Rose Fest celebration.
Board chair Fred Rogers wondered if NH+C was going to be making a big investment in the building. Underdahl said the landlord is responsible for the improvements, though the building is in pretty good condition. Minor improvements are needed like paint, and updates to floor coverings.
NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann on Friday says NH+C plans to operate a full-service and full-time primary care clinic in order to provide consistent and reliable care to the Kenyon community. She says more details about the new clinic will be confirmed over the next few weeks.
NH+C already has locations in Northfield, Lakeville, Lonsdale, Faribault and Farmington. Mayo Health System currently brings a mobile health clinic to Kenyon two days a week.