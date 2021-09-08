Careless driving is to blame for a Northfield woman's arrest on drug and impaired driving charges.
Arielle Love Gillis, 23, was arrested Saturday after a Faribault police officer reportedly saw her drive over a small concrete barrier as she was attempting to park in the city's downtown.
While speaking with the officer, Gillis reportedly gave him the name of another person, something Gillis later said she did so the officer wouldn't discover she doesn't have a Minnesota driver’s license. The officer also suspected Gillis was impaired by a controlled substance. In addition to needle marks on Gillis' arm, he observed her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that her pupils were constricted, according to court documents.
The officer reported that Gillis slurred her words, spoke erratically, was unsteady on her feet and walked back and forth, swaying her body weight, and asked her to perform field sobriety tests, which she failed.
Following her arrest, officers reportedly noticed a syringe cap on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. During a search of Gillis' pickup, officers found three pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, hypodermic needles and a white and brown rock-like substance consistent with heroin.
After speaking with investigators, Gillis allegedly admitted heroin was inside the vehicle and estimated the amount to be 1 gram. Defendant said she used heroin that day and claimed her heroin use did not affect her driving.
The suspected heroin weighed 4 grams with packaging. One of the three pipes was field tested, and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Gillis was charged Tuesday with felony third-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession and giving an officer a fake name, both gross misdemeanors, and misdemeanor driving while impaired.
Judge Karie Anderson set Gillis' bail Tuesday at $20,000 with no conditions.
According to Minnesota court records, Gillis has twice been convicted of petty misdemeanors. Once for possession of paraphernalia, once for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
In other reports:
• Tisha Nicole Whitcomb, 40, of Faribault, was charged with third-degree possession of methamphetamine after a Faribault police officer, who knew there was a warrant for her arrest, approached her vehicle on Monday.
While speaking with Whitcomb, the officer reportedly observed a torch commonly used to heat drugs before they're consumed sitting on the passenger seat of her vehicle. A second officer performed field sobriety tests, all which reportedly indicated impairment. Following Whitman's arrest on suspected driving while impaired, a K9 officer alerted to a portion of the vehicle where officers reportedly found three hypodermic needles, four glass meth pipes with residue and a scale with residue. The pipes and scale all tested positive for methamphetamine.
Whitcomb has two convictions for fifth-degree drug possession, one DWI conviction and one convictions for refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test.
Judge Kari Anderson set Whitcomb's bail at $20,000 with no conditions Monday.