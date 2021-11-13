A Saturday morning fire at a home on Faribault's the north side was likely caused by problems with the home's electrical system.
The home's residents on Friday noticed lights unexpectedly dimming, according to a release from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, and "suspected some electrical issues."
Firefighters were called to the home at 1204 Central Ave. just before 8 a.m., following a 911 call reported that smoke was coming from the home. When emergency responders arrive, they found smoke coming out of the roof area at the back of the house.
Firefighters performed a primary search of both the first and second floors, looking for victims and for fire, wrote Dienst. No one was located inside and there was only light smoke in the home.
Further searching found the fire in the attic area in an addition at the rear of the home. The attic area was opened up from both inside the home and on the exterior to gain access to the seat of the fire. Firefighters extinguished all hot spots and cleared the scene at 9:40 a.m.
The Faribault Fire Department determined that the fire was accidental, and that the seat of the fire was in an area of the attic that had multiple electrical cables running through it.
“Thankfully there were no injuries at this house fire," said Dienst. "The occupants of the home were alerted by the smoke alarms and they exited the home immediately. This is a perfect example of why we need to maintain our alarms.”
Also responding to the fire were the Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.