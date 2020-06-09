After consulting with Faribault’s City Council and its Board of Directors, Buckham Memorial Library is moving forward with a plan to offer additional services to the community. But it's being cautious in doing so.
Librarian Delane James said that the library’s plans have been based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and others, and adapted to fit the needs of the community.
For the foreseeable future, the library is unlikely to return to anything resembling normal business. However, staff will continue to offer a wide variety of programming online as well as no-contact curbside service.
On Monday, the library began accepting returned books and other items. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours to ensure safety. James said that for now, returning items remains voluntary.
“We aren’t accruing any fines for anybody at this time,” she said. “But if people want to start returning their items, that’s great.”
The library plans to begin the next phase of its reopening plan June 22. That’s when it hopes to allow patrons to again browse shelves for up to 30 minutes by appointment — a program known as Browse and Go. James said that the appointments will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All patrons will be asked to wear a mask, and staff will be expected to as well. While the library hasn’t decided exactly how many people will be allowed in the building at one time, James suggested that the number might be close to 10.
While access to WiFi is a major draw for some library patrons, activity in the library will be limited to browsing the shelves under the upcoming parameters. James said that allowing computer or laptop use in the library will be part of a later phase, most likely in July.
The library’s reopening plans won strong support from both the Council and the Library Board. James said that councilors and board members particularly appreciated staff’s commitment to put the safety of patrons first.
“Our biggest concern is to make sure we keep everybody safe,” she said. “They were very supportive.”
James said that library staff have been saddened by the pandemic and look forward to serving the community again. Many locals rely on its resources for educational, recreational or job seeking purposes, which are particularly useful in a time like this, yet the library's ability to serve them is now incontrovertibly diminished.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on being that place that’s open and welcoming for everyone,” she said. “It’s hard to be closed and have to have all of these safety guards in place.”