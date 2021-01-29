Faribault Police are looking for Tethloac Chut, 30, and Sabrina Henry, 40.
Chut is wanted in Blue Earth County for failing to appear on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI. Chut is 5’11” tall, weighs 174 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
They are also looking for Sabrina Henry, 40. She is wanted for escaping from custody after failing to return to the jail after being granted a furlough to attend a family event. Henry is 5’2” tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Chut or Henry is asked to call Faribault Police at 334-4305.
Steele County
This week the Steele County Sheriff's Office is looking for James Dean Steenhard and Jacob Skyler Farless.
Steehard, 38, is wanted for fleeing in a motor vehicle. He is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and has hazel eyes.
Farless, 28, is wanted for receiving stolen property. He is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 185 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information pertaining to the current whereabouts of these individuals should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.