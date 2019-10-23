There’s a paper chain hanging outside the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, and on each link, MSAB students used a brailler to record their names while students from the Deaf Academy wrote their names with markers.
The chain represents kindness and inclusion, two concepts promoted during Unity Day. Schools across the nation participate in this annual event, a project of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, each October. For the first time this year, the Minnesota State Academies picked up on the growing trend.
Unity Day promotes three main concepts, as decided by PACER: kindness, acceptance and inclusion. To help this message hit home, the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind joined forces in the MSAB gymnasium. Students and staff wore orange, the color chosen for Unity Day due to its association with safety, visibility and autumn.
Micki O’Flynn, social worker at the Minnesota State Academies, partnered with MSAD counselor Lisa Wasilowski to coordinate the event for both campuses. MSAD students participated in positivity-promoting activities throughout the week, and the two campuses came together Wednesday afternoon.
Four students — two from MSAB and two from MSAD — shared with their peers and teachers their reasons for promoting Unity Day and their ideas for showing inclusion.
Arianna Hansen, a freshman at MSAB, recalled a time when her family visited a bakery in Rochester and discovered a stranger had paid their bill. The story stood out in her mind as one prominent example of showing kindness.
Hansen also talked about her personal experience after undergoing brain surgery, a life-changing event.
“I didn’t know how my peers would act toward my blindness,” Hansen said. “When I walked into the classroom I felt so loved. I felt appreciated and included … so when a new student started at MSAB this year, I wanted to make her feel accepted and included.”
Josie Lyon, an adult (A-plus) student at MSAB, also put a personal spin on her speech. She recalled the nervousness she felt upon moving from Oklahoma, but it was in Minnesota where she said, “I finally felt accepted for my blindness, not treated like an alien from another world.”
Lyon explained that Unity Day is about being kind to others and accepting them for who they are. She encouraged her audience to think before speaking or typing something online because words can hurt.
“We need to stand up and stop because more and more people are being bullied,” Lyon said.
Via ASL interpreter, MSAD sophomore Benny Dow described Unity Day as an important time because everyone involved comes together to prevent bullying. He called bullying worthless since it doesn’t accomplish anything and encouraged his peers to consider other things to do “not just today, but from here on out.”
MSAD fourth-grader Maresa Starr, the youngest student to take the podium, explained via ASL interpreter that Unity Day is a time when everyone comes together as friends.
“With bullying, we wouldn’t have any friends,” said Starr.
After the students shared their words, the entire staff and student body from both campuses combined for a Unity Day photo in the gymnasium. They ate orange snacks, like Goldfish Crackers, pastries and clementines, and concluded the event by draping their paper chain around the word “Kindness” on the MSAB fence.