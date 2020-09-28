For its Volunteer of the Year, staff at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism have chosen to honor a longtime supporter and neighbor.
The Budde family, who have owned Rent N’ Save for four decades, are this year’s recipients of the annual honor to be presented during a Thursday awards luncheon. A longtime Faribault resident and businessman, Chuck Budde started the business some four decades ago with his wife Leah.
Since then, the Buddes’ rental business has grown and branched out to include locations in Northfield, Austin and Owatonna. With a tagline of “We Rent Most Everything,” Rent ‘N’ Save rents both power tools/construction equipment and party supplies.
After all these years, the business is still family owned and has been located directly across from the Chamber office for more than 25 years. General Manager Jake Budde said that the relationship between the business and the Chamber has been warm for even longer.
Rent ‘N’ Save’s support of the Chamber events includes providing party supplies for its events. Budde said it’s just a small way for the business to show gratitude for the Chamber’s support.
“We try to help them out in any way we can,” he said. “We know they do a lot for Faribault.”
When COVID-19 hit, parties and other social gatherings quickly became few and far between. Budde said some have began to come back but with CDC guidelines still recommending a limited number of guests and social distancing, growth is limited. However, the construction and power tool side of the business has held up well. In addition, he said that the business has helped the community with additional COVID-related needs.
Though one of several awards celebrated at the Faribault Chamber’s annual gathering, the Volunteer of the Year is the only one chosen by Chamber staff. Others are chosen by a group of fellow businesses, out of a pool of candidates nominated by Chamber members.
Honoring employees
The Chamber also honors four outstanding employees through the annual Customer Service Awards. Traditionally a diverse group, the award honors a few of the hardworking, often lesser-known employees who make local businesses tick.
This year’s award winners include Camille McCarthy, store manager of Finally a Gift Store. A Faribault resident since 1995, she’s provided warm, friendly service at the gift store for the last six years, often with her old English bulldog by her side.
McCarthy loves Faribault’s small town atmosphere and said that during her time at Finally a Gift, she’s gotten to know many of the store’s most loyal customers by name. Still, getting honored by the Chamber caught her off guard.
“I’m totally surprised and shocked,” she said. “It’s something I wasn’t expecting, but it’s really awesome.”
State Bank of Faribault’s Bonnie Cervenka is also being honored. With a full 32 years of service under her belt, she’s the longest tenured of the award’s four recipients, all of whom are women.
First a teller, Cervenka subsequently went into the lending area and over the decades has held nearly every customer facing position at the bank. Now in the role of vice president/retail banker, she’s still passionate about helping her customers reach their financial goals.
“I’m very honored,” she said. “I love my job at the State Bank of Faribault.”
Mayo Clinic’s Tammy Meyer is being honored after more than 20 years with the region’s largest healthcare provider. Meyer works at the front desk of Mayo Clinic Health Care’s Faribault OB-GYN clinic. Meyer said that even after more than two decades, she is still grateful to work with an outstanding team of care providers and to see all of the women who come into the clinic every day. Like the other honorees, she was shocked to receive the award.
“I didn’t have a clue,” she said.
Like Meyer and Cervenka, South Central College’s Elizabeth Prange has spent more than two decades on the job. As an academic advisor at the Faribault campus, she’s seen South Central grow and evolve into a college with nearly 5,000 students.
A Faribault native, she’s spent a career working with students, parents, prospective students, high school counselors and more to help area residents pursue their educational and career dreams. Since the pandemic hit, she’s had to switch to virtual meetings.
“Customer service has certainly changed over the last five to six months,” she said. “It’s something I really enjoy doing, but I miss seeing my students in person.”