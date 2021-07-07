The state of Wisconsin is seeking the extradition of a Red Wing woman who reportedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase using a vehicle stolen from a suspected homicide victim last week.
Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, has been in the Rice County jail on local charges including fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Rice County Attorney John Fossum noted Peabody will not be extradited, however, unless she posts her $50,000 conditional bond and is released from custody.
Peabody was charged in Rice County after Northfield police officers were dispatched to assist Dakota County investigators Friday on a burglary in Greenvale Township. Someone who knew the victim, Chris LaFontaine, had requested a welfare check at approximately 5 p.m. on a farm on the 3100 block of Foliage Avenue in southwest Dakota County. LaFontaine was later found in the basement of the home, dead from apparent blunt force injuries. Peabody, who had allegedly been driving a Dodge Durango stolen from the victim, reportedly led officers on a chase of slightly more than 1 mile, eventually turning west onto Bridgewater Lane, stopping in the southwest corner of the Maurices parking lot. Peabody and a second person, who has since been released, were arrested.
Court documents state at the time of the alleged incident, Peabody had been on supervised probation for several felony offenses in Wisconsin, including possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. She reportedly absconded from supervision on Dec. 14 in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections issued a probation violation warrant for her on Tuesday, requesting she be held without bail or bond.
As of Tuesday, law enforcement were still seeking two suspects in connection with the reported homicide. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie has described the pair as a man and a woman, both white and in their 30s. One is reportedly known to carry firearms.
Leslie said Tuesday that more investigative work, including testing through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, needs to take place before any charges are filed against Peabody and the second person in connection with the homicide case in Dakota County.
In other court reports,
- Wisconsin is also seeking the extradition of Zachery Bongers, 29, of Faribault, on a warrant. Bongers, who has been in Rice County jail, was placed on probation in Wisconsin last December for second-degree recklessly endangering safety.