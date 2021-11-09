A passion for a hobby has resulted in the opening of one of downtown Faribault’s newest businesses.
SI Hobby, which opened at 212 A Central Ave. N last month, offers a wide range of trading card games, sports cards, game supplies and a venue to gather and play those popular games.
“Why not do what you love, and we love doing this,” said Jason Maki, who is one of the store’s co-owners along with Anthony Taylor. “I enjoy playing it and it has become my hobby, and you know what, I always wanted to work with what I love doing and this store is merging that with the games we love.”
A Lakeville resident, Maki’s association with Faribault started initially with a connection to Mighty Fine Coffee’s Nathaniel Cunningham and his interest in running trading card events out of his coffee company’s location in downtown Faribault.
“I connected with Nathaniel (Cunningham), who is my neighbor, and told him I always wanted to run my own business and I was into trading card games, collectibles and sport cards, I’ve always really enjoyed them.
“About a year ago, I started joining him (Cunningham) on events since they needed an event coordinator to run these tournaments. I started running these events and fell in love with it. I try to play when I can too, but I like just organizing the events and being able to help people out with their tactics.”
Maki added, “Slowly we started these events and building this community, until we realized that we probably needed to get a store for this because we were running out of room and going to wherever to find a place to play.”
Taylor, who had a business that catered to hobbyists, then joined forces with Maki to create SI Hobby.
“Arthur (Taylor) had his product that he was selling, so we just joined forces and SI Hobby is a merger of our two companies,” Maki said. “In combining them, we wanted to create an environment where people could come play a game, get products they need to play and be at a place to have fun and hang out.”
Popular trading card games that are featured at the shop include Magic the Gathering, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh along with longtime rol- playing game favorite Dungeons and Dragons. The store also has a selection of sports trading cards for sale and is looking to expand its product line into board games and the popular Warhammer game.
“That is what we have now, but we are really open to anything and are listening to what our customers want,” Maki said. “We are waiting for the community to tell us what they are interested in, and we will go find it.”
Maki and Taylor’s decision to locate in downtown Faribault started with their connection to Cunningham and Mighty Fine Coffee, but the community’s charm and potential quickly won them over.
“We fell in love with it here,” Maki said of Faribault. “We were doing at least weekly events and sometimes twice a week events here, and we realized that this was our spot and place to play. We kind of connected with the community … that has been my favorite part, learning about this community and building our community here.”
Maki and Taylor searched the area for a suitable store location for about six months before finding the store’s current home on Central Avenue in the heart of downtown.
“We wanted to be as close to downtown as possible,” Maki said. “We needed a space that had a play area and a sales area, and that is kind of difficult to find. We saw a couple other spots but it didn’t match what we needed but this location is perfect because we have enough area to play games and a sales area.”
The location in downtown is also a huge plus for the business.
“The reason everyone comes down here is because there is lots of good shopping, lots of good stores, good food and entertainment. The downtown area is really nice,” Maki said.
At present, the store has weekly Magic The Gathering events on Fridays and Saturdays and has a Dungeons and Dragons event on every other Sunday afternoon. SI Hobby is looking to also add in another weekly event for Pokemon gamers and may also add in video games in the future.
These types of events at the store in Faribault are a good reflection of what Maki loves about the business.
“What I love about this is the socialization,” Maki said. “You can come here in person, hang out and chat with your friends while playing. You can just have fun … the in-person socialization is very important.”