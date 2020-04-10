After spending four weeks at home with their families, SageGlass employees are preparing to return to work next week with strict social distancing and corporate cleaning procedures in place.
The company is considered a critical infrastructure manufacturer by the federal government, but most of its workforce has stayed home since the week of March 16.
During that time, SageGlass continued to offer full pay to employees, according to Ryan Park, SageGlass's Global Head of Marketing and Product Management. Park said that SageGlass wanted to give employees time to get their lives in order, as some families struggle to cope with the loss of a family member’s job, get their kids into childcare and deal with other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
During that time, demand for SageGlass’s products has piled up as construction projects have proceeded. Now, employees will return to work, but Park promised that the company will take extensive precautions to keep them safe. That includes a commitment to regular cleaning and strict social distancing. In order to ensure the workers that they need to follow those guidelines and may need to alter routines as a result, the company will post reminder signs.
SageGlass has been a staple of Faribault’s economy since 1998. The company has enjoyed particularly robust growth since 2013, when it moved into a massive new facility with 250,000 square-feet in manufacturing space.
The largest electrochromic glass construction facility in the world upon completion, its facility has enabled it to enjoy rapid growth and expand into new markets. According to Sage, its technology can increase visual comfort and boost health and morale of indoor workers.
Founded by John van Dine, a former Chemical Engineer at Rutgers University, SageGlass has managed to stay on the cutting edge of the electrochromic glass industry for 20 years.
In 2012, the firm was sold to Saint-Gobain, a French-based manufacturer of construction materials. Saint-Gobain has invested significantly in the Faribault plant, announcing an additional $14 million in investment in 2018.
SageGlass is one of several electrochromic glass makers throughout the region, which has managed to position itself as something of a “Silicon Valley” of sorts for the electrochromic glass industry. Viracon is located just down the road in Owatonna, while Cardinal Glass is in Northfield.