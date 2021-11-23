It's the holiday season, time for a whole lot of whoop-de-doo.
And that's exactly what next week's Winterfest Celebration hopes to bring to a citizenry weighed down by the ongoing pandemic. The festivities start Thursday, Dec. 2 and take place in downtown Faribault.
Not only are fireworks and a parade of lights on the docket, there's a street dance on Central for adults who want to party Faribault-style.
The star of most any holiday celebration makes his way into town not on a sled, but on a big, red Faribault fire truck. That jolly old elf holds court on the Buckham Memorial Library plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Kids interested in sharing their wish list with Santa are invited to attend, parents with cameras are also welcome.
Also that evening will be horse-drawn carriage rides, live reindeer at the Buckham Center, ice carving, a holiday window contest, games and music.
"Thursday will be a family-friendly evening where you can make those memories with Santa," said Faribault Main Street's Kelly Nygaard.
On Dec. 3, there will again be horse-drawn carriage rides and a team of snow sculptors from Shattuck-St. Mary's School that will mold piles of the white stuff into something amazing. Also that night is a performance of "Elf" at the Paradise Center for the Arts. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit paradisecenterforthearts.org.
The following day, Saturday, Dec. 4, the slate of events includes a craft bazaar at 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, the 14th annual Alexander Faribault House Christmas Open House and the Sleds on Central Snowmobile Show hosted by the Faribault Sno-Go Club.
But as day turns to night, get ready for some fireworks. The sky over downtown Faribault lights up just before the parade begins, at 5:30 p.m. Construction downtown has moved the fireworks' launch site to just north of the viaduct, so Nygaard recommends parade-goers head east from Central toward First Avenue to ensure an unobstructed view. The parade is set to roll north on Central Avenue just before 6 p.m.
In what could easily become a Faribault tradition, the final float in this year’s parade will be the March of the Cousin Eddies in which all are welcome to dress as the memorable character from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and march along the parade route.
"We're just a little crazy," said a chuckling Nygaard, "but we're OK with it."
The street dance begins shortly after on the 400 block of Central Avenue, in front of Chappuis Jewelry. There will be music by Fender Bender, a Twin Cities cover band with ties to Faribault, and a heated tent with food and adult beverages available for purchase. Best of all, there's no cover.
For more on Winterfest, check out Tuesday's edition of the Daily News.