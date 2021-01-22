An Owatonna man who allegedly pointed a handgun at someone following a confrontation earlier this month on Interstate 35 has been charged with multiple felonies in Rice County District Court.
Jacob Kelly O’Berry, 35, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony terroristic threats, and introducing marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia into Rice County Jail.
Court documents state O’Berry was charged after Minnesota State Patrol troopers were dispatched at approximately 6:50 a.m. Jan. 8 on a report of a gun being pointed at someone on Interstate 35 near the Lyndale Avenue intersection. The victim, who was driving a truck with frozen food inside, reportedly said he had stopped in a turn lane in the area because his brake hubs had seized. When he started moving again, O’Berry allegedly drove around him with the semi he was driving and blocked his path, approaching the victim’s truck and confronting him about being in the turn lane. O’Berry then allegedly threatened to injure and shoot him.
After O’Berry returned to his semi, the alleged victim reportedly maneuvered around the semi to try to leave. O’Berry allegedly pointed a handgun directly at him as he drove past.
O’Berry reportedly told troopers that the two had “words” and confirmed that had a handgun. The handgun was found to be loaded. In a subsequent interview, O’Berry allegedly admitted to getting into the argument. He said the victim swore at him and accused him of having “white privilege.” In response, he reportedly admitted to having threatened to shoot the victim.
A marijuana pipe along with marijuana were allegedly found in a thermos in O’Berry’s backpack.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for O’Berry at $5,000 Jan. 11. He has since posted bail and is required to keep the court/attorney informed of his current address, have no contact with the alleged victim, make all future court appearances and follow other requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.