Adults at the Rice County Activity Center can shred, assemble, clean and do other jobs.
The center in Faribault provides employment and social activities for adults with developmental disabilities.
After a pandemic slowdown, Vocational Coordinator Jessica Myrick is looking for new business and community partners to bring more work opportunities to her participants.
The nonprofit can be hired to have its clients do a variety of simple tasks.
The partnerships are a win-win, said Myrick and Activity Center Executive Director Don Benson. Businesses get a “competitive” rate for services, they said. Many of the partnerships also reuse materials.
“It’s an opportunity to recycle some of their materials and employ their fellow man,” Benson said.
Activity Center participants, meanwhile, gain a sense of purpose from having employment and earning a paycheck.
The center provides employment for over 30 adults with disabilities. The adults receive customized job assignments, hours, and level of support, depending on their abilities.
Many of the jobs are done in-house at the Activity Center.
Participants shred and recycle used or expired pull tabs no longer wanted by area bars.
They make garbage bags from rolls of plastic and sell them to area businesses and organizations.
They also assemble newspapers into bundles and sell them to florists, who use the paper to wrap flowers. Community members can donate newspapers at a bin outside the center, located at 21 10th Street NE.
The Activity Center seeks more business partners to expand those existing operations, Myrick said. Leaders are also looking for new opportunities to do work, such as simple product assembly or packaging.
Center staff will come pick up the materials from businesses and deliver completed products. Partners pay a fee to the center and the center pays a wage to its participants.
Some Activity Center participants also go out to work as groups in the community. Under Myrick’s supervision, they primarily have done cleaning. Currently they go to clean a church and rectory. Before the pandemic they also cleaned at other locales, including the Faribault Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library.
They are looking for new opportunities out in the community, Myrick said. But because of the ongoing pandemic and the center's high-risk population, they presently must limit their opportunities to locations where they would not be in contact with many people.
“As much as we can get them out doing stuff in the community, we do,” Myrick said.
Back at the Activity Center, participants also make items to sell to the public.
They make fire-starters from toilet paper rolls, candle wax and other donated materials. They also recycle and sell greeting cards by cutting and pasting the front messages onto blank cards.
The participants’ favorite entrepreneurial endeavor is an annual plant sale, Myrick said. They have started planting seedlings and will move them to the center’s greenhouse in a few weeks. The public will be invited to come buy plants later this spring.