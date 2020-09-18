A crowd of more than 200 Faribaultians put on their masks, kept their 6 feet of social distancing and enjoyed the best of Faribault cuisine Thursday night at the 28th annual Taste of Faribault.
Though the crowd was somewhat smaller than last year’s and included fewer vendors, a hungry public was no less enthusiastic about the offerings. From ribs to cheese to baked goods of all sorts, something was available for nearly every taste. The event has traditionally been held at the Faribault American Legion, but was shifted to the Faribo West Mall this year to better accommodate social distancing guidelines. The mall’s custodial staff were tasked with wiping down tables and other surfaces to keep everyone safe.
“They deserve some credit,” said mall Manager Laura Sterling. “They did a good job.”
It’s hardly the first time Taste of Faribault has had to deal with adverse conditions. Just two years ago, the organizers dealt with a tornado and power outage, with vendors dishing up their tasty treats by the light of their cellphones.
“This will be ‘that’ Taste of Faribault for a while,” Faribault American Legion President Nort Johnson commented in the midst of the power outage. Thanks to the perseverance of vendors, that Taste of Faribault, like this year’s, wound up a success.
“I will say very confidently that all of our vendors brought their A game,” he said. “Some innovative serving methods were displayed.”
Johnson offered warm praise for the mall’s staff as well as Chamber staff who had to go the extra mile to make the event work. He also thanked the public for its commitment to following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Their behavior was very well in line with what we asked in regard to social distancing and masks,” he said.
While a few businesses on hand had in fact seen growth during the pandemic, it hasn’t been kind to most. Arna Farmer of Arna Farmer Catering & Cakes said that she basically shut her business down after the virus hit locally.
Farmer, who’s made every Taste of Faribault since starting her catering business 15 years ago, managed to persevere and has begun catering for weddings and small gatherings again. She said she wasn’t going to miss this year’s event.
To ensure safety, Farmer served most of her offerings out of small plastic cups. In addition to being good exposure for her business, Farmer said that the Taste of Faribault gives her a chance to see old friends again.
“It’s good exposure, (even though) about 85% of people (here) already know us,” she said.
Jeff LaBeau’s offerings have been a Taste of Faribault staple since the event first began. The longtime Depot Bar and Grill chef was a founding member of the event and has returned every year since.
LaBeau is known for bringing a mix of creative offerings to the event. This year, they included wonton tacos and Korean BBQ with a new Faribault classic, Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce, available for added seasoning.
CBC itself made it to its very first Taste of Faribault, serving up bloody margaritas with the special sauce. Chef Craig Kaiser’s sauce has a one of a kind recipe and is quickly becoming known far and wide for intense, award-winning flavor. Kaiser began making the sauce with pickled habanero peppers and garlic after his restaurant accidentally received habaneros instead of jalapenos. With no immediate use for the peppers, Kaiser used his background in French cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu to pickle them.
For those feeling a bit guilty about consuming all of the hearty food, a new resource was on hand this year — Allina Health District One Hospital Dietician Jenny Kath. She had her table set up alongside the others, providing information on healthy eating and living.
In addition to an assortment of pamphlets and fliers, Kath was offering Allina Health Bucks, which can be redeemed at local farmers markets. The program is popular, with thousands used each year, and Kath’s booth had plenty of traffic.
“I’m happy to be meeting a lot of people,” she said.