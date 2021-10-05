On Tuesday, the Faribault Police Department responded to fights at the Faribault High School after a couple of students were "kicked out" of school, according to police.
According to Capt. Neal Pederson, the police responded after a handful of fights broke out following the removal of "a couple students."
There were comments on social media that the school went into lockdown, but Pederson said that was not accurate.
"There is no lockdown," Pederson said early Tuesday afternoon. "We have a couple officers out there now just to try to prevent any further issues from happening."
According to a press release from Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker, the students involved in the fights were brought to the school office and picked up by their parents. The incidents are currently under investigation.
"Other than shortening our flex time, the building ran on its normal class scheduled throughout the day," Sesker said.
Matt Steichen, communications coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, said students were kept in their classrooms for a short period of time while the issues were being resolved. Steichen said the school cannot verify any "direct causes of the conflict" or consequences that may have been handed out as a result at this time.
Pederson said everyone was safe at the school and that, as far as he knew, there were no injuries. He said the fights that did break out were "minor." Pederson added that while there were several fights at the school Tuesday morning, they were broken up by school staff or officers.
Several students and parents posted to social media that upwards of 12 fights took place between 9 a.m. and noon, with others claimed the fights were planned and more were to come. Pederson, however, said that could not be confirmed.
"The fights appear to stem from some students being kicked out, and others were upset," Pederson said. "We have not received any information that the fights are 'pre-planned.'"
Steichen echoed the police captain that there was currently no available information to suggest that the fights were pre-planned. Sesker said that "appropriate action" will follow Tuesday's incidents.
"This type of behavior is unacceptable in our schools," Sesker said. "We will take appropriate action to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment in our school buildings going forward."
An ambulance arrived at the school in the early afternoon, but Pederson said that was for an adult experiencing an "unrelated medical condition."