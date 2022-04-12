A conference that is designed to help communities throughout the state revitalize and grow their downtowns will take place in Faribault on April 20-22 and it will showcase several locations in the city’s historic downtown district.
The inaugural Buildings on Main Street conference will be hosted by Rethos, which is a nonprofit organization working to help rebuild and revitalize old buildings, sites and downtown areas. Rethos helps to coordinate the Main Streets America program in the state, which Faribault is part of. Main Street America provides communities with tools, information and connections to help help reinvigorate their downtown districts.
“The Buildings on Main Street sessions are really being tailored to folks who are volunteers with the Main Street program and also folks who own buildings or are interested in owning a building in a downtown district,” Rethos’ Emily Kurash Casey said. “The sessions will also be good for people who are on historic or heritage planning commissions, work in city planning departments, city administrators and folks who are dealing with zoning, built infrastructure and things that are permanent parts of buildings in downtown.”
The Buildings on Main Street conference is new, Kurash Casey said. The organization has been holding spring training sessions for its Main Street program.
“It has been a couple of years since we did it in-person due to the pandemic, but we feel strongly that it is important to build the infrastructure of downtown districts and provide the resources and incentives to those who are owning and working on buildings in downtown districts,” Kurash Casey said.
Some of the conference sites in Faribault will include Gather on Central, The 3Ten Event Venue and Buckham West.
The conference’s setting in Faribault will not only be a boost to the local economy but it will put a spotlight on the community’s history and many offerings, according to Kelly Nygaard, who is part of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and is the local coordinator for the Main Street program.
“Faribault being selected to host this conference is an acknowledgement of all of the wonderful work that private owners, the city of Faribault, the Economic Development Authority, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Heritage Preservation Commission and other partners along with the Chamber and Main Street program have been working towards,” Nygaard said. “Downtown Faribault is the largest outstate historic district in Minnesota and significant investments have been made over the years to restore buildings and create an infrastructure to support the continued renaissance of the area.”
Nygaard said the conference will support the Faribault economy by bringing visitors to the city, including city officials and historic building owners.
The first day of workshops will focus on buildings and downtowns with topics such as demystifying building inspections, real estate finance basics, maintenance planning, sustainability and the basics of historic buildings.
The second day of the conference will add in information on the Minnesota Main Streets program.
“Faribault is a Main Street Community and that is why we are hosting the conference there since it has some incredible examples of new development in the downtown district and are just an outstanding Main Street community,” Kurash Casey said. “We wanted to be able to feature some of the work that they are doing.”
Kurash Casey pointed to the Main Street’s “Upstairs Downtown” tours created a couple years ago that have showcased the work that is going on in downtown and what creative ideas owners are coming up with to redevelop the historic downtown structures.
“There are some really inventive examples of redevelopment in the downtown district for gathering spaces, for housing and for just using downtown buildings in new ways … and the city of Faribault is doing a great job supporting those folks,” Kurash Casey said.
The workshops will offer two different tracks — one aimed at individuals and organizations just starting out in the process of a downtown revitalization and a second track that is geared toward those who have more experience in the process.
“All of our presenters are from towns around Minnesota and they will be bringing a lot of case studies with them, which is nice, so it is not just theories but actual examples of successful building stories,” Kurash Casey said.
Rethos works with a dozen designated Main Street communities around the state and also helps out with many other cities in the state which are not officially designated.
“We work all over the state of Minnesota,” Kurash Casey said. “We really focus on the use of old buildings and the community. We work to make sure the old buildings are preserved, because keeping old buildings is a sustainable action and it helps keep the integrity of the community intact. For a downtown to keep its buildings standing is really one of the most sustainable and character preserving things that a community can do.”
In order for a community to achieve designated Main Street status, the city must provide annual reporting and meet national criteria.
“They have to adhere to the criteria set forth by the national Main Street center, which includes having staff, volunteers and programming and showing active change in the downtown district…and Faribault is doing an incredible job on all of that,” Kurash Casey said.
Nygaard returned the praise for Rethos and the Main Street program.
“Being part of the Main Street program initially provided a structure and a road map for starting the process,” Nygaard said. “Over the years, we’ve created strategies and initiatives specific to Faribault, but are still able to benefit from the state and national resources.
Membership also brings important networking, brainstorming and advocacy opportunities, Nygaard said.
“Historic preservation and the revitalization of historic districts comes with unique challenges, and having a network of people with a shared passion and understanding is a great benefit,” she said.
“Being part of the Main Street program also helps in moving forward important policies and advocacy, as the joint force has more leverage. An example of this would be the extension of the historic tax credit. That program is a wonderful resource in restoration, creates jobs, and is an incentive to owners and investors, and was set to expire. Rethos did a great amount of work in advocating for the importance of extending the credit, educating people on the benefits, and keeping local communities up to date.”