With additional federal funding, Judge Ross Leuning wants to add case workers and a third location for the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court.
The special court is like an enhanced probation for veterans of military service, Leuning told Rice County commissioners Tuesday. The judge updated commissioners about the three-year-old court during a board workshop.
The Veterans Treatment Court serves 11 area counties and has graduated 14 military veterans since it launched in 2019.
Veterans can avoid or shorten prison or jail sentences if they choose to participate.
The 54 veterans who have been a part of the Veterans Treatment Court to date have committed crimes ranging from DWI to illegal discharge of a gun. Many have a substance addiction, Leuning said.
“We have a lot of folks who are struggling. But they’re not giving up,” he said.
In addition to drug testing and other typical probation requirements, participants make bimonthly appearances in front of a judge. They also meet with county, federal and other veteran services workers for assistance accessing services ranging from housing to addiction treatment.
“If we can find them before their criminal behavior escalates and before their mental health issues deteriorate, maybe we can get them on track,” Leuning said.
Veterans Treatment Court hearings are held at the courthouses in Fillmore and Steele counties. Leuning presides over the hearings in Steele County, where Rice County offenders typically participate.
Before each hearing, courts staff, probation officers and staff and volunteers from veterans services agencies meet to discuss each participant’s progress. In the courtroom, veterans answer to the judge about their successes and setbacks.
“I see them working hard, and I talk to them. I know the turmoil that they are wrestling with,” said the judge, who is himself a veteran.
Veterans typically spend between 15 months and two years in the program, Leuning said.
Of the 54 participants to date, 14 have graduated, another four are expected to graduate in coming weeks and 28 others are active participants. Two have transferred to other court jurisdictions, four have dropped out and two were required to leave.
Federal funding to support the Veterans Treatment Court recently was boosted to $625,000 for the next four years. Plans for the additional $125,000 include hiring two caseworkers to enhance support for the veterans, Leuning said. Court leaders also are hoping to add a third hearings location in the center of the judicial district in Olmsted County.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum told the commissioners he supports the program.
“It is a program that we believe in that I’ve seen to be tremendously effective,” he said. “I really think this ability to help people heal and recover while we’re still protecting public safety is a tremendous need that has been filled.”