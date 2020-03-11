A group of youth play the Harry Potter Lego game at one of the makerspace tables. Pictured from left, clockwise, Torin Hoskinson, Teghan Miller, Aisley Miller and Adyn Johnson. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
On Wednesday, Buckham Memorial Library's makerspace was filled with concentration and the "clinking" of Lego bricks.
Edutopia states that a makerspace provides hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent as they deeply engage in science, engineering and tinkering — a space perfect for youth to challenge themselves and build experiences with Legos.
Buckham Children's Librarian Deni Buendorf says the idea to hold a "Lego Party" came from the mind of an 11 year old.
The idea stemmed from Mitchell Gibbs' recommendation for the library to start a Lego Club. Due to the little time available to plan out the addition of a club, Buendorf instead suggested having a Lego event. That was when the idea for a Lego Party came about.
Youth ages 8-18 were encouraged to attend the party. Buendorf said while there are many programs held at the library for younger children, she wanted this event to be something for the older group of youth to attend. Due to the size of the makerspace room, 20 youth were able to sign up. Buendorf said the list filled up fast, bringing in the need for a wait list.
Buendorf had several different Lego activities for youth to explore their own creativity through making their own works of art, as well as trying new challenges from a kit, game or books that were laid out. All supplies were provided by the library.
Gibbs said he enjoys assembling Legos because he can create whatever he wants.
"Now there's so many pieces," Gibbs said. "You can literally make whatever you want."
He indicated "a lot of Legos" would be the best estimate for how many Lego bricks he has at home.