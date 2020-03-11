lego party_6.JPG

10-year-olds Kirra Hanson, left, and Story Kasl build freestyle structures using the Lego table as a base. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

On Wednesday, Buckham Memorial Library's makerspace was filled with concentration and the "clinking" of Lego bricks.   

lego party_4.JPG

Mitchell Gibbs diligently works on his multi-part structure during the Lego Party Wednesday. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
lego party_8.JPG

The makerspace area at the library is on the third floor and is filled with endless possibilities. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Edutopia states that a makerspace provides hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent as they deeply engage in science, engineering and tinkering — a space perfect for youth to challenge themselves and build experiences with Legos. 

lego party_7.JPG

Concentration is key in the creation of different Lego structures. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Buckham Children's Librarian Deni Buendorf says the idea to hold a "Lego Party" came from the mind of an 11 year old. 

The idea stemmed from Mitchell Gibbs' recommendation for the library to start a Lego Club. Due to the little time available to plan out the addition of a club, Buendorf instead suggested having a Lego event. That was when the idea for a Lego Party came about. 

lego party_2.JPG

Mitchell Gibbs brought in a piece to put on display and help give ideas to other people who may be stuck on what to make. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Youth ages 8-18 were encouraged to attend the party. Buendorf said while there are many programs held at the library for younger children, she wanted this event to be something for the older group of youth to attend. Due to the size of the makerspace room, 20 youth were able to sign up. Buendorf said  the list filled up fast, bringing in the need for a wait list. 

lego party.JPG

Kits leftover from summer reading program prizes were given to youth who participated in the Lego Party. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News) 
lego party_1.JPG

Mitchell Gibbs helped his sister, Nell, make Lego-themed cookies for the youth to take home as a party favor. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Buendorf had several different Lego activities for youth to explore their own creativity through making their own works of art, as well as trying new challenges from a kit, game or books that were laid out. All supplies were provided by the library. 

lego party_3.JPG

Elliot Hoffman works on his structure made out of Legos from a kit. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
lego party_5.JPG

A group of youth play the Harry Potter Lego game at one of the makerspace tables. Pictured from left, clockwise, Torin Hoskinson, Teghan Miller, Aisley Miller and Adyn Johnson. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News) 

Gibbs said he enjoys assembling Legos because he can create whatever he wants.

"Now there's so many pieces," Gibbs said. "You can literally make whatever you want."

lego party_9.JPG

Braxton Weeg holds up his work-in-progress structure he made with Legos found in the bin, while Hannah and Isaac Stokes work on their own structures. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
lego party_10.JPG

William Scissons builds a car out of Legos to race on the track, while Elliot Hoffman holds up his sculpture in the background. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

He indicated "a lot of Legos" would be the best estimate for how many Lego bricks he has at home.

