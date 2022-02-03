After receiving news of her first ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2014, Mandy Blume found herself in a very rough emotional place.
“I was bitter, and grieving. I had lost the job of my dreams, the home where I wanted to live, along with suffering all of the trauma cancer brings,” said Blume, a Faribault resident who has had cancer eight times in her adult life.
She soon discovered Camp Mak-A-Dream, a haven in Montana that provides a week at a medically supervised camp free to adults and children with cancer. After going to camp, Blume said she rediscovered who she was, and was able to cope with her diagnosis.
When cancer treatment and ongoing complications re-entered her life, Blume said baking returned her sense of self-purpose.
It also presented a financial opportunity so others, like herself, could experience the hope and healing required.
Blume is now a cake designer and home baker. Her company, Mandy’s Dream Cakes, donates 20% of her annual profit to camp. In addition to the annual donations, Blume is teaming up with Suzanne Schwichtenberg, of The Upper East Side, to give back in a much larger way.
Blume’s first bake sale of the year is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Upper East Side. Along with the bake sale, attendees will indulge in free cake samples and sparkling wine/champagne while painting a Valentine-themed gnome Schwichtenberg will help create on canvas — all at a cost of $25 per person.
All event proceeds will go to Camp Mak-A-Dream, which relies on donations. It costs $500 to $600 for a camper to attend for one week.
Blume said a display and brochures about Camp Mak-A-Dream will be available for attendees to look at and learn more from. Flavors of cake will include chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate with raspberry or vanilla frosting, cookies and cream and possibly lemon and chocolate.
Schwichtenberg said she is looking forward to having Blume in her studio. She said Blume is both an "artist of cakes and is sweet like her cakes."
"I envision a very intimate, elegant evening primarily about supporting Mandy, learning her story and supporting the lovely business she has," Schwichtenberg said. "I believe what she's doing is art as well, so it's a good combination for her and I to come together. It's a great opportunity for people to come together and paint for a good cause."
Blume painted with Schwichtenberg and a group of her neighbors last fall, and when Blume told Schwichtenberg her name, she started connecting the dots.
Schwichtenberg said she realized Blume was the Mandy they prayed for at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they are both members. Schwichtenberg had never met her, and then they started to visit, and Blume told Schwichtenberg about her camp.
Schwichtenberg suggested holding a fundraiser, and said Valentine's Day would be a good fit for people looking for something sweet.
In previous years, Blume has hosted bake sales at her church and donated proceeds to the camp. She is looking forward to this larger fundraising event, and hopes people take the opportunity to come and enjoy themselves.
“Camp Mak-A-Dream is a very unique haven for people like myself,” Blume said. “The thought of being able to have more campers able to attend camp is very exciting. Camp is very important to people, because you learn how to share your story and go through your life with cancer.”
People can go to camp once a year, and Blume went back again in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She also has gone to the camp as a volunteer, and did a lecture/workshop for the children.
There are nurses on staff and medical volunteers to help with medical concerns for campers. Blume explained there is a health corner on site with medical equipment and other needed supplies.
The camp has different opportunities depending on the type of cancer one has and the age of those who have it. There is also a siblings camp for those with a brother or sister who has cancer. They recently started a family and caregivers camp. With all of these different camps available, Blume said Camp Mak-A-Dream helps the whole spectrum.
“There’s lot of fun things to do that allow you to let loose and be normal,” Blume said.
‘Making cakes into dreams’
Blume’s baking journey began when she was younger, baking independently since the age of 9, while her mother was home.
She learned how to decorate cakes from her mother, who always made cakes in whatever shape the kids wanted for their birthdays. Blume said she would carve different shapes together, and always had a way of figuring it out.
Blume's hand-piping skills were acquired from annual Christmas cookie baking traditions. Other than attending one class at Michael’s, Blume said she is proudly all self taught.
“I’ve been baking all of my life in some shape or form,” she said. “I love the creativity part and get really excited about the decorating. One of my favorite things is putting the flavors together, the second one is assembling and decorating and the third is watching people enjoy it.”
A nurse practitioner by trade, Blume was forced to put her dream career on hold due to her cancer diagnoses.
“This is one of the ways I can still take care of people,” said Blume. “It’s rewarding, because I can take some money to give to camp.”
Blume said her profits that are not donated are used to pay for supplies and make sure her household budget isn’t going into the red.
“I’m not out to get rich, I just want enough money to pay for supplies and new stuff when I need or want,” she said “I just want to give back, that’s all I want — to do something with my life that’s meaningful.”