“Jingle Bells,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Home for the Holidays” sounded a bit less traditional when Minnesota State Academy for the Blind students presented their Caribbean Holiday concert.
Thanks to a six-day lesson from Pan Outreach instructors, students learned to play these holiday-themed tunes on pan drums.
It took plenty of experimentation and repetition for MSAB students to acquire a knack for playing the pan drums, but by the time their Dec. 12 and 13 concerts approached, students knew just which notes to hit.
“Overall with the group coming, it really raised the bar for a lot of students,” said MSAB music director Jenny Pelletier. “… I think they even surprised themselves.”
Pelletier first heard about Pan Outreach from a news article about the organization’s work with Shattuck-St. Mary’s students. The wheels began to turn in her head as she considered how the program might look at MSAB.
“Jenny called and asked if we’d help out with the winter program, and we were more than excited to come to MSAB,” said Pan Outreach Director Jeremy Kunkel, who along with additional staff members brought the program to the school twice a week for three weeks.
Through Pan Outreach, Kunkel and his staff serve schools all over the greater Minnesota and metro area. Chops, Inc. Drum and Bugle Corps founded the program in February 2018, and according to Kunkel, all of his assignments so far happened via referrals and word of mouth.
Pan Outreach presented a unique opportunity for MSAB students for sure, but on the flip side of the coin, MSAB presented a new challenge for Pan Outreach instructors. Working with students who have varying degrees of blindness, Kunkel adjusted his curriculum using unprecedented methods.
Since students at MSAB have differing capabilities, teachers and paraprofessionals customize learning to each students as an individual. Pan Outreach lessons were no exception. For students with minimal sight, Kunkel outlined drum notes with neon chalk so they knew where to hit their mallets. Other students used tape indicators on the drums, or raised tactile graphics to help them discern one note from another. Some students relied on muscle memory to find the notes.
Kunkel also needed to make music pieces accessible to paraprofessionals who had minimal to no music background, as they helped some of the students play the drums. In general, Kunkel arranged the drum pieces to make them more accessible to the MSAB student population.
Similar to a string quartet, Kunkel explained that pan drums come in different shapes and sizes to produce various ranges of notes. Some instruments have just three notes per drum while others have over 20, and the lower the notes go, the bigger the drum needs to be. MSAB students played the lead pan — or tenor pan — seconds, cello and bass drums.
“It was the first time in recent years we’ve done four- to five-part music, and it’s very rewarding to know we can come together and create the music Jeremy has arranged,” said Pelletier. “… He arranged pieces for the group with us in mind, and that’s impressive in and of itself. He gave every student the opportunity to succeed, which is so mandatory.”