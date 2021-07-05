Though Sunday’s Fourth of July activities in North Morristown took place in hot, windy conditions, many of those in attendance seemed to relish the opportunity to be together — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event last year.
Among those in attendance was the Keil family, of Faribault: husband and wife, Brad and Lauren ,and their two children, Frankie and Norah.
Lauren was especially appreciative of the local participation.
“It’s just so patriotic,” she said.
Glenn Borchert has attended the event annually since he was a child. North Morristown’s Fourth of July allows people who are no longer able to see each other throughout the year to do so during the day, he said,
“It’s a good place to be,” he noted.
Since 1892 — with the exception of 2020, North Morristown has hosted the old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration. Considered the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota, activities included a parade, musical entertainment, beer gardens, and kiddie games and rides.
Patriotism was a consistent theme throughout the day. Before the grand parade, a flag raising ceremony took place at the adjoining fairgrounds. A program, on the main stage following the parade, recognized veterans and was given by John Lasinski. There was also, a medallion hunt with clues announced every hour. Prizes were $100 for those with a button and $25 for those without a button.
The festivities began with the opening of the silent auction and kiddie games/rides. The fairgrounds was filled with music Sunday evening: in the beer garden from Red Dirt Road until midnight Other performances included from the Jolly Huntsman Polka Band, Potluck String Band, bluegrass favorite Monroe Crossing and acoustic singer-songwriter Will Bauermeister.
After the 2020 event was canceled, organizers developed smaller fundraisers over the summer to try and make up some of the funding gap, and were also helped by private donors. Proceeds from the event go to support Trinity Lutheran School.