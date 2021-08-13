Pet Parade 11.JPG

A sloth, a tiger, a dog and a flamingo don't often form a group, but the Faribault Pet Parade is an exception. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

There were dogs dressed up as lions, and humans portraying everything from flamingos to sloths in the 85th annual Faribault Pet Parade Thursday evening.

Farm animals like these sheep walked in the Fairbault Pet Parade Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
A horse, of course, was among the larger live animals featured in Thursday's Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Following the theme "A Day at the Zoo," individuals, clubs, organizations and sports teams paraded along Second Avenue NW on bike, on foot, or on a float. Animals included not only dogs but also rabbits, donkeys, horses, sheep and cats.

These bikers dressed as a snake doctor, a cow and a tiger in the Faribault Pet Parade Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
A "Madagascar" float transferred Faribault Parks and Rec youth sports and camps participants to Central Park during the Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
A couple of jungle cats pulled a zoo of their own in the Fairbault Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Faribault Aquatic Center staff sprayed squirt guns at Pet Parade-goers Thursday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Pet Parade began 85 years ago during the Great Depression, when families were looking for fun and inexpensive forms of local entertainment. The tradition has evolved over the years to include additional activities after the parade, and last year marked the first vehicle-only parade in the history of the event.

Faribault Police Explorers Jason Shuda and Aiden Hanson passed out freeze pops to Pet Parade-goers Thursday evening along Second Avenue NW. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Junior Parade Marshals Sam Brown, left, and Stella Herda waved to a crowd of Faribault Pet Parade-goers Thursday in Faribault. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Rice County Public Health participated in the Faribault Pet Parade while promoting child and teen checkups. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Faribault Parks and Recreation awarded parade participants according to different categories. 

Hans, Izzy, Allie and Megan Liverseed and Josh Heyda took home first place in the Little Dogs division. In the Big Dogs division, Anika and Braden Gliem placed first.

Dogs like this one dressed up for the 85th annual Pet Parade Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Dogs big and small walked in the 85th annual Faribault Pet Parade. Some wore costumes while others, like this one, came as they are. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
These dogs walked in step with each other at the Faribault Pet Parade Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Flintrop Daycare landed the grand prize with its float, which included daycare children dressed as zoo animals. Parents, also dressed as zoo animals, walked alongside the float. Faithful Beginnings and Faribault Public Schools’ Summer STEAM program tied for first and the Osterman family placed second in the float category.

Flintrop Daycare participated in the Faribault Pet Parade for the final time this year, and won first place in the float division. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Floats featured stuffed zoo animals and children dressed up as elephants and flamingos at the 85th annual Pet Parade. This Faithful Beginnings float placed first in the float category. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
This little alligator peddled along in the Faribault Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
A turtle riding a bicycle was featured in the Faribault Pet Parade Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Following the parade lineup, families relocated from the street curb to Central Park, where Kidsdance DJ provided entertainment in the band shell as part of the Concert in the Park series. Children, and sometimes adults too, jumped around, dove for candy, and followed the DJ's prompts throughout the evening.

Children eagerly grabbed the candy the Kidsdance DJ tossed after the Pet Parade, at Central Park. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Children danced around in circles and followed the prompts by the Kidsdance DJ at Central Park Thursday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Children waved their hands in the air and sat on adult shoulders to catch the candy the Kidsdance DJ threw at Central Park Thursday night. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Both children and adults danced around to the music in the park Thursday following the Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Families also stood in line to purchase Kona Ice treats, played Connect Four on the lawn, and played in the bouncy house set up at the park.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. 

