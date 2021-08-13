Floats featured stuffed zoo animals and children dressed up as elephants and flamingos at the 85th annual Pet Parade. This Faithful Beginnings float placed first in the float category. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
There were dogs dressed up as lions, and humans portraying everything from flamingos to sloths in the 85th annual Faribault Pet Parade Thursday evening.
Following the theme "A Day at the Zoo," individuals, clubs, organizations and sports teams paraded along Second Avenue NW on bike, on foot, or on a float. Animals included not only dogs but also rabbits, donkeys, horses, sheep and cats.
The Faribault Pet Parade began 85 years ago during the Great Depression, when families were looking for fun and inexpensive forms of local entertainment. The tradition has evolved over the years to include additional activities after the parade, and last year marked the first vehicle-only parade in the history of the event.
Faribault Parks and Recreation awarded parade participants according to different categories.
Hans, Izzy, Allie and Megan Liverseed and Josh Heyda took home first place in the Little Dogs division. In the Big Dogs division, Anika and Braden Gliem placed first.
Flintrop Daycare landed the grand prize with its float, which included daycare children dressed as zoo animals. Parents, also dressed as zoo animals, walked alongside the float. Faithful Beginnings and Faribault Public Schools’ Summer STEAM program tied for first and the Osterman family placed second in the float category.
Following the parade lineup, families relocated from the street curb to Central Park, where Kidsdance DJ provided entertainment in the band shell as part of the Concert in the Park series. Children, and sometimes adults too, jumped around, dove for candy, and followed the DJ's prompts throughout the evening.
Families also stood in line to purchase Kona Ice treats, played Connect Four on the lawn, and played in the bouncy house set up at the park.