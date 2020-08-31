Early childhood teachers in the Faribault school district are on board with making a change, one that involves relocating all programs at McKinley Early Childhood Center to Roosevelt Elementary.
Talk of this transition began at a July Faribault School Board meeting, and the discussion continued Aug. 24, when preschool teachers voiced their support for the move. The plan involves expanding Roosevelt Elementary to allow for more classrooms.
Early Childhood Coordinator Olivia Sage said she and her staff have met and will continue meeting to discuss plans to relocate. The move, she said, would not only benefit early childhood but allow for greater investments in the district as a whole.
“Most teachers are on board, and they see it as a really positive change, and we’re just continuing to work together as a team to make sure we’re making that decision together,” Sage said.
According to the plan discussed at the July board meeting, all McKinley programs would transfer to the Roosevelt site with the exception of two classrooms at Jefferson Elementary. If need be, Lincoln Elementary may also house classrooms in the future. Due to COVID-19, Sage said Jefferson has just one classroom for now.
A growth in class sizes is one of the reasons Sheryl Tinaglia, McKinley Early Childhood preschool teacher, gave for wanting to move to Roosevelt. That growth happened as a result of voluntary pre-K grants Faribault Public Schools received from the state.
“Due to those grants, we have added additional all-day classes each year and are now up to five all-day classes with up to 20 students in each class,” Tinaglia said. “Because of the expanding programming, we've had to be creative to make all the classes fit, including all-day classes at Jefferson and Roosevelt.”
Apart from the issue of limited space, Tinaglia said McKinley is “old and getting worn down looking.” Her hope is that a newer, more inviting environment will draw more families to the programming. She added that space at Roosevelt would not only include more classrooms but more bathrooms for students and staff, offices for specialists and birth to 3 programming, and increased storage for hands-on supplies like toys and games.
Katie Shuda, Falcons Nest preschool teacher at Roosevelt, knows from family comments that offering early childhood programming at the same elementary school her students will attend later makes for an easier transition. Not only that, but children with older siblings are dropped off and picked up at the same location.
“I have had parents tell me they are choosing to keep their students in the district because of their preschool experience and getting the opportunity to have preschool at Roosevelt,” Shuda said. “The students are able to get comfortable with the building and elementary school environment by getting to attend the special events at the school.”
As one specific advantage to having preschool students in an elementary building, Shuda noted the “reading buddy” program offered to her students. Once a week, third grade students in Dan Tinaglia’s class visit Shuda’s classroom to read to preschoolers and help with projects.
“Both the third graders and preschoolers love this time of the week,” Shuda said. “Expanding preschool at Roosevelt would provide more opportunities for students to buddy up with older grades.”
Wendy Susen, early childhood special education teacher at McKinley, added housing early childhood programming at an elementary school allows for a smoother transition for her students who may have developmental delays. Making early connections and forming trusting relationships is a big deal to her students and their parents, she said.
Aware that the community hasn’t shown support for building an entirely new facility for early childhood programming, she said she’d like to hear what residents have to say about the transfer and expansion. She identified the next step as gathering community feedback.
“I do think they will be behind us, but we need to bring them along,” Susen said. “So I am excited for this next step.”
Further discussion
Community Education Coordinator Anne Marie Leland connected the move to the district’s objectives within its strategic plan. She identified how learning continuance in the same building would support the district’s work to have students read well by third grade, as students who attend preschool within an elementary school would have a seamless transition to the next grade levels.
While board member Carolyn Treadway said she supports the reading initiative, she wanted to know how the relocation would allow the district to develop new and integrative programs.
“I think there’s an excellent plan around building relationships and school also enhancing pre-K literacy, [but] I also have concerns around, is this taking a look at facility use for the long range,” Treadway said.
Treadway added she wants to look at the plan comprehensively, know which steps to prioritize and consider looking at the expansion as a package. She referenced the move Faribault Area Learning Center would make into the McKinley building as a result of early childhood programs shifting to Roosevelt Elementary.
Board member Courtney Cavellier said she’d like to see the district consciously moving forward with the project. She pointed out the Finance Committee has discussed the different ways of financing McKinley’s move and the ALC’s move. While expanding Roosevelt and transferring McKinley programs to that building would qualify as a lease levy project that doesn’t require voter approval, the district would need to borrow against current operating capital to fund the ALC transition.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the ALC project doesn’t necessarily tie in with the McKinley move, and the potential magnet school the School Board discussed prior to the COVID-19 school closure could be an independent project as well. He looked to the board for input on whether to approach the projects separately or as a package.
“For me, they’re all separate, however, I don’t think we want to do one [project] that completely eliminates the opportunity for something else,” said Board Chair Chad Wolff. “ … They’re all separate in my mind, but I just don’t want to see one completely shut the other off, whether that's three years or four years down the road, and we certainly know there's different funding mechanisms … You can always go to the voter and see if they'll approve some type of project as well."
Concluding the discussion, Wolff added, “I just want to thank everybody for their efforts on this. It is something different, and we've tasked our administration in helping come up with something different and move the needle, if you will.”