Coach Rich Oliphant helped shape thousands of young lives on and off the football field.
Most of Oliphant’s over 35 years as an educator and coach were at Faribault High School. He led the Falcons football team to several conference championships and is the fourth winningest coach in Big 9 Conference history.
Oliphant died Jan. 30 at age 79 in his hometown of Albert Lea.
Former player Leslie Ross remembers Oliphant as a “powerhouse and dominant fixture” in the Big 9 Conference who “impacted thousands of students and athletes.”
Former player Joel Olson, now athletic director at Northfield High School, said Oliphant “was a leader who did his best to get the most out of each player.”
Oliphant was a three-sport athlete at Albert Lea High School. He was starting quarterback for the University of Northern Iowa, where he led the team to a conference championship and Pecan Bowl title.
He started his teaching career at Blue Earth Public Schools and came to Faribault six years later, according to his obituary. He taught math and coached in Faribault for 26 years. He retired in 2000.
“Faribault football was very successful under his leadership,” said Ned Louis, who played for Oliphant and is now the FHS head football coach.
Louis and Ross said 1990 was a highlight of his career. The Falcons won the Big 9 for the first time in 45 years.
”I remember Coach Oliphant addressing the team after the game in which we clinched the title,” said Louis, who was a senior on the team. “I think he was the happiest and proudest person in the world that night. “
Oliphant was inducted into the Faribault Sports Area Hall of Fame in 2011.
”Faribault was a great place to coach,” he said at the induction ceremony. “In 26 years, we had pretty much zero interference from fans and parents. The community was supportive of the program, and when the kids had a good year going the whole area got excited. It was fun for everyone.”
Oliphant also made an impact on young lives off the field as well, former players said.
Olson said his most memorable moments came on the bus to Bruce Smith Field and during half times.
“During those times on the bus and at halftime when it was just us, we felt like the luckiest guys in the world to be on that team,” Olson said.
As a teacher, Ross said Oliphant made algebra and geometry “simple to understand.”
“He wanted excellence, not only on the football field, but more importantly, in the classroom,” Ross said.
The coach kept in touch with and helped his former athletes beyond their high school years. He was a reference and helped Ross get his first job at what is now Wells Fargo bank. Ross still works for the company today.
Louis said Oliphant was a coaching role model.
“I loved how he treated his players,” Louis said. “I remember how he treated me. I wanted to coach just like him.”
Louis coached alongside Oliphant as an assistant during Oliphant’s final season in 1999.
“That one year coaching with him and his great staff made me realize I wanted to be a head coach at Faribault High School someday,” Louis said. “My wish came true. Thank you, coach.”