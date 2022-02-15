Rice County officials are looking at four options for seven aging buildings surrounding the current Law Enforcement Center.
County commissioners on Tuesday heard ideas for use of the site once a new home for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and jail is constructed.
Three of the proposals provided by a development firm involve demolishing a former Faribault Woolen Mill storefront and other buildings. Two ideas include space for a new future building. One idea has a large new parking lot and no new buildings.
Wold Architects and Engineers representatives presented four preliminary options to the Rice County Board of Commissioners at a Tuesday workshop meeting. No cost estimates were yet provided. A more detailed recommendation with cost analysis will come at a later date.
All four proposals include keeping and repurposing the current Law Enforcement Center building, even after the Public Safety Center is complete, expected in 2024. Community Corrections and Parks and Facilities staff will use the space currently occupied by the Sheriff's Office.
The Friendship House and the adjacent privately owned law office building at the corner of First Avenue NW and Third Street NW also will stay.
All four scenarios for development of the surrounding buildings include demolishing a vacant building and replacing it with a garden. The building at 308 First Ave. NW is east of the Law Enforcement Center. The county acquired the property from tax forfeiture with those conditions, said County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick.
One proposal would leave the other county owned buildings standing for now, with some essential rehab work being conducted.
Most of the buildings are vacant. Brazil’s Barbershop is moving to a new location down the street.
Other buildings, including one that was once a storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill, are being used by the county maintenance department and for county storage.
Proposal No. 2 would demolish the buildings north of the Law Enforcement Center and leave the land unused for now. Development would be considered at some point in the future.
Proposal No. 3 would demolish the northern buildings and construct a large parking lot. Potential users of the lot would include county employees, the city of Faribault Police Department and the public.
The fourth option proposes demolition to make space for a 40,000-square-foot building with a dedicated parking lot on the northern edge of the site, and a secured county parking lot in between the repurposed Law Enforcement Center and the new building. Wold representative Jordan Medeiros suggested the new building be multifamily housing.
In all four scenarios, Wold is also suggesting the county and city talk about closing off a portion of First Avenue NW and converting it into a parking lot for the Faribault Police Department. That would mean drivers could not access Fourth Street NW from First Avenue NW.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl told the Wold team he can’t decide on his preferred plan before seeing the anticipated costs for each option.
Commissioner Jeff Docken said he’d like to see more options for a new development. He’s not sure it’s an ideal spot for multifamily housing, he said.
“I would be interested to see what else could be out there that would fit into that space,” he said.