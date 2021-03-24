Faribault and Owatonna students could see more robust opportunities for enrichment this summer, but expanded programming is reliant on funding.
These districts hope to offer enrichment classes to students who need an extra boost after a year of learning during a global pandemic and for students who simply want to explore their own interests.
A new bill approved by the House panel would aid post-COVID-19 catch-up by appropriating $104.5 million to summer school funding. While districts are not sure of the monetary amount they will receive, Owatonna and Faribault schools both plan to direct it toward the expansion of summer school programming.
The Owatonna school district already offers a strong summer school and educational experience, according to Michelle Krell, the district’s director of teaching and learning. The district’s summer school program, Minds at Work, is offered to Kindergarten through eighth grade students. Other programs offered during the summer include Kindergarten Camp for incoming students, a six-week migrant education program, programming for special education students, and credit recovery opportunities for high school students who may need it.
“We're really looking at, and hoping with additional funding from the Legislature and the governor that we would be able to provide some more robust programming,” Krell said.
Krell hopes to extend programming and is working with Owatonna Community Education to identify potential programs which could enrich students academic success. The group has already brainstormed some ideas, but rollout of the classes will be dependent on funding.
“We really don't want funding to be a barrier,” Krell said. “Right now we offer community education courses, those courses are a fee-based system, very reasonable for families, but still a fee-based system, so if there's a way for us to be able to provide summer school programming for them at no cost, that’s really our goal.”
Prospective opportunities for students include student book clubs and weeklong math camps throughout the summer. Currently, the Owatonna district hosts a middle school STEAM camp in collaboration with Kenyon-Wanamingo, as part of Owatonna’s achievement and integration grant. Krell hopes to continue with the camp and open up STEAM camps to elementary students as well. Krell also entertained the idea of offering more single-day and interest-based classes for kids. She said the district has really tried to get creative in their offerings.
“We've even talked about the potential of having people propose ideas, so that we can get students continuing to engage in school throughout the summer,” Krell said.
District officials recognize that learning loss typically happens in the summer, because kids tend to focus more on enjoying the break and are less concerned about school and keeping up on reading, math and other academic topics.
“We are really looking at how can we continue to help students learn and grow, and not that they're just ‘qualifying’ for a program, but maybe they’re interest-based programs,” Krell said. “We have a lot of great ideas. I think the funding is really what we're really banking on.”
Whether funding comes from the state or the federal government, Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker said the Faribault district will primarily use COVID-19 relief funding to extend Summer STEAM, a youth enrichment camp that focuses on developing students’ science, technology, engineering, and art skills. This year, the camp was extended to nine weeks from June 14 to August 12. It also welcomes high school students in addition to the usual pre-kindergarten through eighth grade age bracket.
“We’re hearing from parents and our staff and of course listening to a lot of the statistics out there on what students have lost in learning over the last year,” Sesker said. “Plus we didn’t have Summer STEAM last year; we had to cancel it. Summer STEAM was a really nice avenue because we’d already done it in the past.”
The deadline for students to enroll in Summer STEAM in Faribault ended Wednesday, and the district has begun hiring teachers and support staff for the camps. College students searching for summer work may apply if interested as well.
The Faribault school district will use a combination of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding and summer school funding to pay for Summer STEAM’s extension. Leftover funding will serve to catch students up next school year. The Faribault school district has two ESSER funds so far, appropriately titled ESSER 1.0 and ESSER 2.0, and another round of revenue from the federal government is expected.
The state hasn’t released the spending authority of ESSER 2.0 to school districts, according to Faribault Public Schools Director of Finance Andrew Adams. But the district plans to spend approximately $3.2 million on summer school interventions and closing the educational gap. The district will likely devote ESSER 3.0 funding to similar causes, he said, but he’s held off on creating a wish list until the allowable costs are revealed.
“We will also be using some of the money to help with any recovery classes students need to make up as a result of not passing,” Sesker added. “I could also see us using it for some of the extended school year classes for special education students.”
With ESSER 2.0 funding, the district can also hire back five elementary teachers and one middle school business program teacher, whose positions were cut in February as the district faced a $2.2 million deficit.
“I know there were some parents concerned about that, so that was a positive that happened as a result of this funding,” Sesker said.