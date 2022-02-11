An estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood each year, according to the American Red Cross,
Many local residents are a part of those 6.8 million people who proudly roll up their sleeves to help those in need.
Faribault residents Missy Donkers and Ardys Johnson were just two of many donors who participated in the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour's Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday.
Donating for the last 10 years, Johnson said it's easy and takes so little time.
"Anybody could use a transfusion at any given time, and they're so short right now," said Johnson of her desire to donate. "They're very efficient and get you in and get you right out."
Donkers said donating typically only takes a half hour and is a good way to meet new people and learn things about the community. She has been donating for the last 13 to 14 years, and first began after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and needed blood transfusions a few times.
Donkers works in the office at the Cathedral, and schedules the blood drives there. She estimates the Cathedral first began hosting blood drives about five years ago and hosts them every three to four months. While they've never canceled any blood drives due to the pandemic, Donkers said two had to be canceled because of blizzards.
"This building was meant to be shared," said Donkers of the Cathedral. "Bishop Whipple's mission was to share this building with the community and the world."
Making an impact
Melanie Tschida is the executive director of the American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota Chapter, which supports communities in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Le Sueur, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona, as well as the Prairie Island Indian Community. She said volunteers are important contributors to area blood drives. Volunteers welcome people as they arrive, check them in efficiently and thank them for being there.
"It's so important to be part of that positive experience," Tschida said. "When we don't have that, those duties fall on the collection staff."
Tschida said the volunteers also allow the phlebotomists to focus on the actual blood collection.
"It can really help significantly improve the success of that drive," she said. "All of the extra pieces make people want to continue."
Together, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour parishioners June Muchow and Emilee Iverson welcomed and checked people in efficiently during the Friday blood drive. Muchow said she has been volunteering her time for the Cathedral's blood drive for the last five years.
"It's a good thing to do for your community," Muchow said. "People need blood, especially now. We have fun, and it's nice to see new people. It's a very beneficial thing to do."
Iverson, a blood drive volunteer for about three years, was eager to help her church and the Red Cross. She said it's an added bonus being able to volunteer during weekdays because her place of employment, North Risk Partners, encourages its employees to use volunteer time off.
"They want us out in the community, so I often use it because June can count on me for the whole day," Iverson said. "It's nice to be able to do it during the day, because I have a son so evenings are often filled with running him around."
Iverson also has been donating blood since high school. She also donated in college, and other times throughout the community since then. Iverson suggested prospective donors download the American Red Cross app, where she said they can easily schedule appointments, access their donor card, track donations and more.
An added bonus to donating at the Cathedral, Iverson said, is donors are always welcome to request a tour.
Tschida said it is exciting to hear of students who donate for the first time in high school. Statistics show when blood donors start giving in high school or college, they are more willing to donate throughout their life.
"We're really encouraging people to think of this as a habit to develop and continue," she said. "Giving now and giving regularly in the future helps us avoid crises in the future."
A sense of hope
The Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis warning in January. Tschida said since they put that message out, the Red Cross has received a "wonderful" response of individuals donating.
"This gives us a sense of hope that we will get through this period and come out with a healthy blood supply," she said.
Red Cross officials said severe winter weather across the country has further complicated efforts to rebuild the national blood supply. They ask people in areas unaffected by weather to participate the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their community.
"Dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to over 600 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in about 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations," a Red Cross statement said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Tschida said the Red Cross lost about 10% of its blood donors. Contributing factors could be due to companies no longer holding blood drives on site due to employees transitioning to working from home, along with having to respect the rules for schools and colleges who want to limit visitors to keep the student body and staff safe. A number of schools paused their blood collections, which adds up to a big group of people and a big loss of donations, because many students only donate when the drive is held at their school.
To help provide a cushion and avoid crises in the future, Tschida said the Red Cross encourages people to make a plan to donate every couple months.
"It helps in the ability of having that blood supply ready when a winter storm comes through or a disaster happens and the community can't do its blood drive," Tschida said. "When those things happen, and when we have an adequate, healthy blood supply in place, it helps us get through that time."