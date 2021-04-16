The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced the 2021 Business of the Year finalists along with Legacy, Excellence in Education and Customer Service Award Winners. The chamber honors the winners and reveals the Business of the Year at the Annual Celebration of Business May 20.
“The 36-year tradition of honoring outstanding businesses follow a relatively new format which celebrates the top three finalists then announces the Business of the Year at the celebration. The winning businesses’ identity is known only to the committee and will not be revealed until the luncheon," said Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson.
Businesses are nominated by any Chamber member and chosen based on the impact they have on the local economy, the community and their employees. The selection committee is made of current board members. Chamber members are invited join in honoring the nominees at the 2021 Celebration of Business at The Faribault Golf & Country Club. Tickets are available through the chamber online or by calling 334-4381.
The 2021 honorees are
Business of the Year Finalists: Fitness in Motion, Trystar and Reliance Bank.
Legacy Award winners are; Chappuis Jewelers and The Rice County Historical Society
Excellence in Education Award; H2C Partners: Faribault Public Schools, South Central College, Faribault Chamber, Mayo Health Systems, Allina Health.
Other honorees include the Customer Service Award Winners; Compcare Urgent Care, Wieber Physical Therapy, Burkhartzmeyer Shoes, DuFours Cleaners and Gran Plaza.
Scott Ozmun is the Chamber Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Downtown Car Cruises.