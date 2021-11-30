Counties across southern Minnesota witnessed year-highs in the spread of COVID-19 over the month of Thanksgiving.
Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 20, Rice County reported 819 new cases. COVID numbers consistently rose week over week from 162 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, to 298 the following week and 333 for Nov. 14-20. The weekly total of Nov.14-20 is the highest seen since the first week of December last year.
The neighboring Le Sueur County followed similar trends. At 565 monthly cases, the county’s November totals shot up more than 25% over the 453 cases recorded in October. It’s the highest number of cases recorded in the county since November of last year, when a peak of 799 cases was reached.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby raised concerns that the viral rates could continue to swell into December.
Rice County rates rose from June through September before dipping in October and then spiking in November. In Le Sueur County, the spread of the coronavirus escalated from month to month.
“Masking just isn’t as prevalent as it was before, and also people are gathering. We’re probably going to see an increase here after the Thanksgiving holiday as well,” said Kirby. “I think we’re still seeing that steady increase due to that delta variant … I would be concerned that we see another increase in early December, as well, just with how many cases we’ve been averaging, and it hasn’t gone down.”
As the state struggles with the spread of the Delta variant, the emerging Omicron variant of the coronavirus has the world on high alert. As of Nov. 30, the variant was detected in 20 countries, including Canada, but no confirmed cases were found in the United States.
In response, the Center of Disease Control expanded their recommendations for booster doses. Previously, federal guidance said people should receive a booster shot six months after their second dose, if they are 50 or older or an adult living in long-term care. The agency is now urging anyone 18 and older to get boosted six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer/BionTech or Moderna vaccine or two months after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Rice County’s next scheduled clinic is on Dec. 9, offering Pfizer vaccines for those five and older. First doses, second doses, boosters and shots for the immunocompromised will be made available at the Northfield Community Center from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The county also held Modern, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson clinics on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
“We have definitely seen increased demand for booster doses. We have been expanding clinic times to accommodate,” said Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst.