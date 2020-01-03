Despite major changes to its organizational structure, the Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival will take place like always this Aug. 8, bringing a family-friendly day of fun to downtown Faribault.
The live music, delicious food, and arts and crafts will stay even though the Paradise Center for the Arts has decided to step back from managing the festival. The nonprofit arts center’s board started the festival not only as a fun event but also as a key fundraiser.
The festival took on a life of its own, becoming bigger nearly every year. Last year it covered three city blocks, with more than 25 vendors and 12 straight hours of live music for attendees to enjoy. In 2017, it was voted the region’s best music festival by readers of Southern Minnesota Scene. As the festival expanded, running it as a fundraiser became an inordinate amount of work, according to Paradise board member and City Councilor Peter van Sluis. The Paradise didn’t want the event to end, so they delegated its work to the Blue Collar Festival board.
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism has agreed to help the festival board with organization and fundraising this year. Chamber President Nort Johnson said that local businesses were determined not to lose the festival.
“It brings people from out of town,” he noted.”They come into town, experience the downtown area and spend money at the hotels and restaurants.” It’s a nice little boost, to be sure.”
It’s not yet clear whether the chamber’s deeper involvement will become a permanent aspect of the festival. Johnson said that in the future, the festival could continue to enjoy Chamber support, get support from another local organization or even become its own organization.
The festival is looking for local businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor. van Sluis said that by sponsoring the event, local businesses could get their names on brochures, website and the concert stage.
Mayor Kevin Voracek, who has chaired the festival board for the last eight years, promised that volunteer application forms will be released very soon. Last year it took more than 100 volunteers to put on the festival, with each receiving a free T-shirt and wristband for the evening music lineup, a perennial festival highlight.
According to Voracek, the festival board is still in the early stages of planning the first post-Paradise festival and that it should have a lot more details by mid-spring. While there may be a few new attractions, he said there isn’t likely to be anything too surprising.
“To the average participant it should look pretty close to the same this year,” he said.