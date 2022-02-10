As Mandie Kender sits in the tiny space she now calls her office, she can’t help but reflect on the full circle her story taken.
Growing up in Owatonna, Kender’s childhood wasn’t a fairytale. She experienced domestic violence, child abuse, and she was in a household where multiple people lived with mental illness — some going undiagnosed.
“I initially left Owatonna to branch out, and I didn’t think I would work in this field,” Kender said. “But because of all that, I think that’s why I did. It was hard, but there has been so much healing.”
Between her own personal experiences and her strong career background and skills, Kender was selected at the beginning of the year to come onboard as the executive director for the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity. Based in Owatonna, the nonprofit serves families in Steele, Rice, Waseca, Freeborn and Dodge counties, providing education and support on the prevention of child abuse.
“This really is a wonderful example of reconciliation,” Kender said regarding how her own childhood prepared her to work with other broken or disjointed families. “I learned from my parents it takes work to restore relationships — it’s not easy; it takes time; it takes humility; it takes community; and it takes a lot of commitment. But it’s important to realize you do it for the kids.”
Kender shared her personal family dynamics, adding that it was “hard and messy” to get to where they are now, but that it was the first and best experience she has had in the power of healing.
“I really think that, because of what I went through, I am born to do this work,” she said.
Along the journey
Following her graduation from Owatonna Senior High School, Kender attended the University of Northwestern in St. Paul to study sociology and psychology. She admitted she initially had an interest in elementary education, but after she was “called out” in her first practicum for spending too much time listening to the children, she realized she needed to shift gears.
“I was definitely more drawn to the counseling field, but after college, I worked the front desk at a salon in the Twin Cities while I decided if I wanted to go to grad school,” said Kender. “I was able to listen to a lot of stories there, both the customers and just the people working there … I realized then that I needed to go into the therapy field.”
Kender attended graduate school to get her master’s in counseling at Colorado Christian University. Following her graduation, she worked to help start a program that aided women and children fleeing from domestic violence and worked with adults who had been arrested for domestic violence.
“I was very drawn to that work because of my upbringing,” Kender said. “You never really know how someone is struggling, and often all they need is a listening ear and to help develop skills they don’t have, because they may have never been shown what love is.”
Following her stint in Colorado, Kender returned to Minnesota and became the director of services for Women’s Advocates in St. Paul, the first shelter in the nation for victims and survivors and their children escaping domestic violence. She later began working directly with men and women living with serious mental illness.
“I have always worked specifically with mental illness or domestic violence, which does often have a lot of similarities — when someone is hurting and in crisis there are often commonalities to be found,” she said. “It is just important to me to be a presence in their healing journeys.”
Returning to Owatonna
Kender is part of what many are calling the “Great Resignation” — the popular phrase that refers to roughly 33 million Americans who quit their jobs since spring 2021, according to NPR. After working in the mental health field for many years, Kender said she found herself looking for other options when she came upon the job opening at the Center for Family Unity in Owatonna.
“Preventing and ending child abuse has always been a passion of mine,” Kender said. “And I’ve always been drawn to the work of reconciliation, so I reached out to [the center] and told them I want this job.”
There were many good candidates who applied for the position, according to Brad Haugen, the treasurer for the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity board, but Kender was the clear top contender.
“It has been a journey to fill this position, but we are very pleased, because Mandie was far and away the best applicant,” Haugen said.
The position has not been formally filled since the departure of former director Annette Duncan, who left the position in 2020 to lead United Way of Steele County as president. In the interim, ECCFU board member Jim Barnes filled in.
But Kender has come on “sprinting,” according to Haugen.
“She has been terrific. She is so engaged with the staff and the community and has a real warmth about her,” he said. “Having her here has already really made a big difference. She’s the right choice and is doing all the right things.”
Though she is only a month into her new position — her official first day having been Jan. 18 — Kender already has big plans for the center. On top of getting to know, supporting and advocating for her staff and the work they do, Kender also is actively engaging community partners in the five counties the center serves. She also is hyper-focused on doing her part to help the center find a home of their own, having drastically outgrown the small space they have in Owatonna years ago.
Above everything else, though, Kender said her main priority is to continue the good work the center has done for the last 37 years — see the people, not the problems.
“I don’t see anyone we serve as bad people. I believe all people have love within them, and perhaps they just have a hard time expressing it, and they need a little help with knowing how love looks,” Kender said. “I personally know what it is like to feel at your rock bottom and like there is no hope, but that is a lie. There is always hope.”
Kender lives in Minneapolis with her husband, Lexy, and their children Grace, 10, and Lucas, 8. Though they have discussed potentially relocating to Owatonna, Kender said, in the meantime, she enjoys her daily commute as a time to reflect on the job and the work they are doing.