History is without a doubt important. But how do you keep it alive? And who gets to tell the history?
Mica Anders, a professional genealogist, researcher, oral historian and visual artist guided researchers at numerous southeastern Minnesota counties as they looked through archives, photo collections, school records and more for footprints of the many African Americans who made the corner of Minnesota their home.
Executive Director Sue Garwood said the Rice County Historical Society was among those counties. While many of the histories of the African American men and women were familiar to members, Garwood said Anders’ efforts enabled them to discover so much more.
Anders initial research included looking through decades of United States Census records. She identified more than 70 African American men and women who called Rice County their home in the years of 1857 and 1875.
Garwood said the Adams family of four was the first African American family in Rice County. Just three years later, 11 African Americans were living in the county. By 1870, there were 32 African American men, women and children living in Rice County.
The local residents were farmers, laborers, students and business owners living in Faribault, Northfield and Walcott.
Garwood said the partnership with Anders was important because a person’s race is often not apparent from their name, especially with early African Americans. Anders did the deep dive into censuses and came up with a spreadsheet of names identified as “free colored,” starting with the 1855 census.
“In that way, we were able to have names to look for in our archives,” Garwood said. “There’s nothing in reading the name that makes it a story of note. That’s why Mica’s work was so important. It’s been out there and took her quite a bit of time to deep dive to primary resources. We’re thrilled, and frankly grateful she was able to take the time to do that. We were so excited to be able to share our archives with her.”
Garwood said they are inspired by Anders work and are dedicated to continuing this important research in Rice County’s early African American experience.
Where it all began
Anders stumbled upon the research of early African American settlers in 2014. As a genealogist, Anders was working with a couple clients whose family came from Rochester in the 1800s. She was shocked to learn the number of African Americans who settled in the Rochester and Owatonna areas.
“I was like: ‘Wait, what?’ That’s a lot of history I wasn’t familiar with,” Anders said.
Knowing that digging into the early settlers of this area would be a large undertaking, the idea sat on hold for a few years.
Upon learning the Minnesota African American History Gallery put out a call for a history fellow to do an exhibit, Anders knew it was the perfect opportunity to see what she could find out.
She decided to expand the project beyond the areas of Rochester and Owatonna after noticing people were traveling around the region. She focused on an 11-county radius of the counties: Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore and Houston, and the questions about who they were, and why/when they came.
Anders said she started the project by diving deep into censuses, along with the help of a couple research assistants, for around six months. Once she narrowed down where people were living, she reached out to local historical societies and libraries. Anders said her ultimate goal was to obtain photos for the exhibit.
Anders discovered that a group of free-born African Americans who moved to Minnesota before the Civil War.
“The idea that there was no one here until after the Civil War is just not true,” Anders said.
Another big surprise: Some of the first African American Minnesotans came with white soldiers after the Civil War. She said sometimes African Americans would escape and join white Civil War troops as cooks, barbers or in other roles.
Researching information about everyday people is challenging, Anders said. She was able to get information to create their stories thanks to newspapers that included society columns where she could follow people’s lives in random snippets.
“It was so helpful,” Anders said of finding information in newspapers. “In certain towns, people were listed as the colored gentleman, negro lady, and had their name, too. In other places, they weren’t. You could tell how integrated into town life they were since their race was removed, they were a part of the community.”
Overall, Anders said she was surprised with how many people she found information about. She enjoyed peeling back into a layer of history.
“It was just amazing to see this history and learn about everybody’s lives and get a better understanding what life was like for people,” Anders said.
Though some people were convinced she wasn’t going to find any information, Anders said people have been willing to help.
One of her biggest takeaways from the research was the question of how to keep history alive so people aren’t starting the research over and over again.
“How do you keep this history from disappearing yet again?” Anders asked.
She encourages anyone with information about early African American families to bring said information to local libraries and historical societies.
“People feel like they didn’t live extraordinary lives if their group of people is not well represented. Their history still needs to be told and archived,” Anders said.